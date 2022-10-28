Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen Set To File For Divorce Today After Weeks Of Tension: Report

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen‘s divorce is done, according to TMZ and CNN, who both report that the two plan to file for divorce today (Oct. 28). The couple will “will mutually petition for dissolution of marriage in Florida,” according to CNN. TMZ reports that the couple has been “working with a mediator to hammer out both property settlement and custody,” since Tom, 45, and Gisele, 42, share two children. After putting their legal teams to work, the two have reportedly come to terms and are ready to make their split final.

Unlike some Hollywood divorces that take years, TMZ claims that this split will be short and that the divorce document will also be brief. “The terms of the settlement will remain confidential and sealed,” reports the publication. The reported filing comes at the end of weeks of drama between the two, with Gisele reportedly upset at Tom returning to the NFL after retiring earlier in the year.

Gisele was reportedly upset with Tom picking his NFL career over his family. Rumors of a possible rift between the couple were exacerbated when Tom missed 11 days of training camp due to “personal reasons.” Tom took a leave of absence before the season but returned just as the game began. Gisele, however, didn’t.

She and Tom have been living apart since then, and sources told HollywoodLife that Tom has “made promises to her that he’s broken and she’s having a very hard time navigating her emotions about this whole ordeal.”

“This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” Gisele told Elle magazine in September, her first time speaking on her marriage’s troubles. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

As CNN pointed out, Tom relayed the personal costs of playing football for over two decades. “I haven’t had a Christmas in 23 years and I haven’t had a Thanksgiving in 23 years, I haven’t celebrated birthdays with people that I care about that are born from August to late January,” he said. “And I’m not able to be at funerals and I’m not able to be at weddings. I think there comes a point in your life where you say: ‘You know what? I’ve had my fill and it’s enough and time to go on, to move into other parts of life.'”