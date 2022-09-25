Gisele Bundchen Skips Tom Brady’s 1st Buccaneers’ Home Game As Marriage Issue Rumors Intensify

The QB's kids but not his wife Gisele were in the stands at the game follows weeks of reports about trouble in their marriage due to Tom Brady's decision to cancel his NFL retirement.

By:
September 25, 2022 7:54PM EDT
Gisele Bundchen Tom Brady
View gallery
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen with their son Benjamin Brady after a joint workout with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NFL football training camp, in Foxborough, Mass., Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2013. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Gisele BŸndchen and her Superstar QB Tom Brady at Super Bowl XLI. Vivian, Benjamin JohnEdward Thomas MoynihanPictured: Gisele BŸndchen,Tom Brady,John Edward Thomas Moynihan,Vivian Brady,Benjamin Brady,Josh McDaniels,Tom BradyfamilyGisele BŸndchenGalynn Patricia BradyVivian BradyBenjamin BradyVivian BRadyGisele BundchenJohn Edward Thomas MoynihanJosh McDanielsVivan BradyNFL Commissioner Roger GoodellRef: SPL396599 080217 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, Benjamin Brady New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady carries his son Benjamin with his wife Gisele Bundchen at right after a joint workout with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NFL football training camp, in Foxborough, Mass Buccaneers Patriots Camp Football, Foxborough, USA
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Gisele Bündchen declined to watch her husband Tom Brady on Sunday as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took on the Green Bay Packers at the Bucs’ home opener. The Buccaneers quarterback took the field after getting some love and hugs from his children– 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake and son Benjamin Rein, 12, whom he shares with wife Gisele, and John “Jack” Edward, 15, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan. However, it was Brady’s mother and sisters who brought the kids to the game, not Gisele.

Gisele’s absence comes after a person close to the couple reportedly told Page Six that the seven-time Super Bowl champion, 45, was “hopeful” she would put her disappointment with him aside and come support the team. Gisele, 42, “mostly only attends home games”, according to the source, and they added that both Tom and the Bucs would love to see Gisele and their kids in the stands.

Gisele Bundchen Tom Brady
Gisele Bundchen was by Tom Brady’s side during his Super Bowl LIV win (Photo: Shutterstock)

As fans know, Gisele and Tom have been experiencing marital issues due to Tom’s decision to reverse his retirement from the NFL earlier this year. Gisele was reportedly so upset that she ditched Tom in Tampa and flew to their vacation home in Costa Rica for some space.

“Gisele would never want Tom to give up his dreams and his passion for her and the kids because she knows how important football is to him,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about the situation. “But he’s made promises to her that he’s broken and she’s having a very hard time navigating her emotions about this whole ordeal. They made a deal when he would retire and she feels lied to at this point.”

Tom Brady
Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL in Feb. 2022, but reversed his decision by March (Photo: Shutterstock)

They added that Gisele understands that football is Tom’s passion and doesn’t want him feeling “resentment” over a retirement he is not ready for. Regardless, it’s a trying and emotional situation for the Victoria’s Secret Angel. “She loves her husband, but this has been extremely difficult for her,” the insider continued. “She had made plans for once he had retired which included traveling more, spending more time with the family, and not putting himself into these extremely dangerous physical situations.”

Gisele gave a diplomatic response to questions about the tensions in her marriage with Tom during an interview for Elle’s Oct. 2022 issue. “Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” she admitted. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

More From Our Partners

ad