Gisele Bundchen Skips Tom Brady’s 1st Buccaneers’ Home Game As Marriage Issue Rumors Intensify

Gisele Bündchen declined to watch her husband Tom Brady on Sunday as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took on the Green Bay Packers at the Bucs’ home opener. The Buccaneers quarterback took the field after getting some love and hugs from his children– 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake and son Benjamin Rein, 12, whom he shares with wife Gisele, and John “Jack” Edward, 15, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan. However, it was Brady’s mother and sisters who brought the kids to the game, not Gisele.

Gisele’s absence comes after a person close to the couple reportedly told Page Six that the seven-time Super Bowl champion, 45, was “hopeful” she would put her disappointment with him aside and come support the team. Gisele, 42, “mostly only attends home games”, according to the source, and they added that both Tom and the Bucs would love to see Gisele and their kids in the stands.

As fans know, Gisele and Tom have been experiencing marital issues due to Tom’s decision to reverse his retirement from the NFL earlier this year. Gisele was reportedly so upset that she ditched Tom in Tampa and flew to their vacation home in Costa Rica for some space.

“Gisele would never want Tom to give up his dreams and his passion for her and the kids because she knows how important football is to him,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about the situation. “But he’s made promises to her that he’s broken and she’s having a very hard time navigating her emotions about this whole ordeal. They made a deal when he would retire and she feels lied to at this point.”

They added that Gisele understands that football is Tom’s passion and doesn’t want him feeling “resentment” over a retirement he is not ready for. Regardless, it’s a trying and emotional situation for the Victoria’s Secret Angel. “She loves her husband, but this has been extremely difficult for her,” the insider continued. “She had made plans for once he had retired which included traveling more, spending more time with the family, and not putting himself into these extremely dangerous physical situations.”

Gisele gave a diplomatic response to questions about the tensions in her marriage with Tom during an interview for Elle’s Oct. 2022 issue. “Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” she admitted. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”