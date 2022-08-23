Tom Brady Celebrates Look-Alike Son Jack’s 15th Birthday: ‘What A Blessing You Are’

Tom Brady's kids are growing up before our eyes -- and looking more like their dad! The NFL quarterback penned a heartfelt note in honor of his 'beautiful son' Jack's 15th birthday.

By:
August 23, 2022 8:29AM EDT
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, his wife Gisele Bundchen, and their family arrive for a NFL football walkthrough, in Atlanta, ahead of Super Bowl 53 against the Los Angeles Rams Patriots Rams Super Bowl Football, Atlanta, USA - 02 Feb 2019
Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady seen doing some shopping and getting an ice-cream in Portofino with kids. 29 Jun 2022 Pictured: Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady, Vivien Lake Brady. Photo credit: Oliver Palombi / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA873314_019.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Vivian Lake Brady and Gisele BundchenGisele Bundchen out and about, New York, USA - 09 Nov 2019
Image Credit: Aflo/Shutterstock

Tom Brady, 45, has a full-fledged teenager on his hands! His oldest son, Jack, turned 15 years old on August 22. The Super Bowl champ posted an adorable photo of his son and a sweet caption.

“Happy Birthday my beautiful son. What a blessing you are in our life. We love you so much and are so proud of the amazing young man that you are. You make every day of our life more joyful and fun. Have a great 15th Birthday Jack,” Tom wrote.

Jack is the oldest of Tom’s three kids. Jack’s mom is Tom’s ex Bridget Moynahan. Tom has two kids, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, with wife Gisele Bundchen.

Gisele also penned a birthday tribute to her stepson. “Happy birthday sweetest Jack!! 15 looks great on you! I wish you all the most wonderful things in the world. You are so loved by all of us. Te amo,” she wrote on Instagram.

Jack may end up following in his legendary dad’s footsteps with a football career. After watching his alma mater Univesity of Michigan play in 2021, Tom recalled saying to his son, “I saw the joy in that stadium and the crowd rushed the field. … As I was jumping around [in bed] and we were wrestling, I said, ‘That’s where you’re gonna be! You’re gonna be in the Big House someday. You’re gonna be the starting quarterback for Michigan.’”

Tom celebrated his son’s birthday as he returned to the field after taking “personal” time off. Tom hasn’t revealed the reason why he needed to take time off just as the NFL season gets started, which has caused rumors to swirl. Fans even began to speculate that Tom was off filming The Masked Singer.

Tom Brady with son Jack. (Aflo/Shutterstock)

FOX had no comment about whether or not Tom is going to be on the show’s upcoming season. An NFL exec joked during the Rams-Texans game, “Hopefully, Tom Brady will still be on The Masked Singer by the time we go to Tampa in November. So, if that’s the case, maybe we’ll have a chance.”

