Tom Brady Fans Believe He Took Personal Leave To Be On ‘Masked Singer’: NFL Exec Responds

Tom Brady, 45, has sparked a theory that he’s appearing on season 8 of The Masked Singer. This started after the 7-time Super Bowl champion took an unexpected break from preseason training camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this month for a “personal matter.” Fans think Tom has traded in his football gear for an over-the-top costume on the Fox reality show. The theory has gotten so much attention that Los Angeles Rams COO Kevin Demoff brought it up on live television.

“Hopefully Tom Brady will still be on The Masked Singer by the time we go to Tampa in November,” Demhoff reportedly joked during the broadcast of the Rams-Texans game on August 19. “So, if that’s the case, maybe we’ll have a chance,” he added. HollywoodLife reached out to Fox, the network that airs The Masked Singer, who had no comment on the matter.

Football analyst Kendall Valenzuela was one of the most prominent people to bring up The Masked Singer speculation. In a Twitter video that’s gone viral, Kendall said, “I think Tom Brady cannot tell anyone where he is because he is a contestant on The Masked Singer.” She pointed out that Tom signed a $375 million deal with Fox and that Tom’s former teammates Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski have both appeared on the show already. The show’s official IG account addressed the speculation with a video that featured a headline about Tom possibly appearing on the show, as well as snippets of sports trophies and a goat. “The news is GOATing out of hand,” the caption read.

On August 11, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles announced that Tom would be taking a temporary break from the NFL for a personal matter. He said the legendary athlete wouldn’t return to the team until Tampa Bay’s preseason match against Tennessee Titans, but that didn’t end up happening. The Buccaneers lost to the Titans 13-3 without Tom. His absence comes after he signed back up with the Buccaneers following a brief “retirement” from the sport. The famous quarterback announced the shocking decision in March and explained what led to his change of heart.

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG,” he said on social media.