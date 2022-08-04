Tom Brady’s Super Bowl Wins: How Many Times Did The QB Nab A Ring?

Tom Brady‘s epic football career includes what seems like an endless string of Super Bowl wins. The San Mateo, California native, 45, has played in a whopping ten Super Bowl games between 2002 and 2021, playing stints with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He began his career in earnest during college, playing for the Michigan State Wolverines. The quarterback is also famous for his steamy relationship with his wife of 13 years, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, 42, and his more-than-passing interest in former President Donald Trump.

Controversial politics aside, Tom is the father of three, including his eldest Jack, 15, whose mom is ex Bridget Moynahan, and Benjamin Rein, 12, and Vivian Lake, 9, with Gisele. But his legacy as an NFL football great is truly his overarching achievement. Here’s our breakdown of every single time Tom Brady took home a coveted Super Bowl ring.

Super Bowl XXXVI (2002)

At the time, Tom Brady was just 24 years old when he won his inaugural Super Bowl. The game was held in the Louisiana Superdome on February 3, 2002, and the New England Patriots defeated the St. Louis Rams, 20-17. According to the game’s Wikipedia page, Tom visited head coach Bill Belichick‘s hotel room after the win and asked him if he could visit Disney World in Florida instead of boarding the team flight. “Of course you can go,” he famously responded. “How many times do you win the Super Bowl?”

Super Bowl XXXVIII (2004)

As it turned out, Tom would go to the Super Bowl many more times. In fact, it would be only two years later that he would return to the annual game and face off against the Carolina Panthers, beating them by another three-point margin of 32-29 at Houston’s Reliant Stadium on February 1, 2004. But Super Bowl 38 certainly wouldn’t turn out to be Tom’s most memorable trip to the game of all games.

A “wardrobe malfunction” scandal involving half time performers Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake would ultimately steal the thunder, creating a long-lasting controversy and becoming a talking point for years to come.

Super Bowl XXXIX (2005)

By 2005, it was becoming apparent that Tom Brady and the New England Patriots weren’t going away anytime soon. New England defeated the Philadelphia Eagles by yet another three-point margin 24-21 at the February 6, 2005, event held in Jacksonville, Florida. Legendary Beatles lead singer Paul McCartney notably entertained the crowd at half-time.

As a member of the team, Tom received a bonus payment of $68,000 for the win, per the game’s Wikipedia page.

Super Bowl XLIX (2015)

It would be a full decade before Tom would find himself back at the Super Bowl, this time facing off against the Seattle Seahawks and defeating them 28-24 in Arizona on February 1, 2015. Tickets for the game hovered around $10,000 each, and it’s no wonder — according to NFL.com’s 100 Greatest Games, this particular win for Tom ranks as the third highest in the game’s history.

Super Bowl LI (2017)

New England’s next victims were the Atlanta Falcons, whom the Patriots walloped 34-28 at the February 5, 2017, game at NRG Stadium in Houston. This proved to be the Patriots’ fifth victory at the legendary game, and an average 111.3 million viewers tuned in for it. This game also appears on NFL.com’s 100 Greatest Games list at number nine. Lady Gaga performed at halftime.

Tom’s victory at Super Bowl LI is most notable because it featured the largest comeback in Super Bowl history, with his team emerging from a dramatic 28-3 deficit and winning in overtime. The game is now nicknamed “28–3.”

Super Bowl LIII (2019)

Tom next took his gorgeous family to Atlanta, Georgia to see him bury the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 on February 3, 2019. Super Bowl 53 was memorable for many reasons, but it’s most notable for being the final Super Bowl win of the Patriots storied “dynasty.” Tom ultimately left the patriots after the 2019 season.

Super Bowl LV (2021)

Tom’s time with the Patriots may have run its course, but his relationship with the Super Bowl didn’t. The winningest quarterback in NFL history took his Super Bowl touch with him to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and on February 7, 2021 in Florida, the team beat the Kansas City Chiefs soundly, 31-9.

Tom announced his retirement in February of 2022, but later reversed the decision and said he’d be returning to Tampa Bay for a 23rd season — clearing the way for even more future Super Bowl wins.