Tom Brady Shares Rare Pic Of Oldest Son, Jack, On His 14th Birthday With Loving Message

Tom Brady has gushed over his eldest son Jack, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, in honor of his 14th birthday.

Tom Brady is one proud dad! The legendary quarterback took to Instagram on August 22 to share a rare photo of his eldest son John Edward Thomas Moynahan, who goes by the name Jack. “Happy 14th birthday Jack,” the 44-year-old Super Bowl winner captioned a snap of his son on a golf course. “I am so proud of the young man you are. You always try your best, you put others first, and you bring so much joy to our lives. This picture brings back some special memories and I can’t wait to kick your butt on the golf course again soon! We love you sssooooo much!!!”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers player shares Jack with his ex, Bridget Moynahan. The two dated from 2004 until 2006, however it wasn’t until after the pair had split that Bridget confirmed that she was pregnant. Jack was born in August 2007 after Tom had started dating his now-wife Gisele Bundchen. They tied the knot in February 2009 and welcomed a son, Benjamin, that December, followed by a daughter, Vivian, in December 2012.

Bridget, who went on to marry Andrew Frankel in October 2015, told More magazine in February 2011 that her son was “surrounded” by love. “My son has two loving parents and an extended family, whether it’s cousins or stepmothers or boyfriends. My son is surrounded by love.” Meanwhile, supermodel Gisele Bündchen admitted that her life “had been turned upside down” when the NFL star told her that he was expecting a child with his ex-girlfriend, just two months into their relationship.

“[He made] my heart expand in ways I didn’t know was possible,” she wrote of Jack, in her 2018 memoir, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life. It’s hard to believe the youngster is already 14, and is even working as a ball boy for his dad’s team this summer! “He takes his summer job and every rep very seriously,” Tom captioned a series of photos of Jack running on the field on August 18. “… Just like his dad!”