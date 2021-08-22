See Pic

Tom Brady Shares Rare Pic Of Oldest Son, Jack, On His 14th Birthday With Loving Message

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
New England Patriots' Tom Brady celebrates with his daughter, Vivian, after the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against the Los Angeles Rams, in Atlanta. The Patriots won 13-3 Patriots Rams Super Bowl Football, Atlanta, USA - 03 Feb 2019
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with his family following the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. Tampa Bay won 31-9 to win Super Bowl LV. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady embraces his son after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Gisele Bundchen, wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, walks off the field after the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
Tom Brady has gushed over his eldest son Jack, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, in honor of his 14th birthday.

Tom Brady is one proud dad! The legendary quarterback took to Instagram on August 22 to share a rare photo of his eldest son John Edward Thomas Moynahan, who goes by the name Jack. “Happy 14th birthday Jack,” the 44-year-old Super Bowl winner captioned a snap of his son on a golf course. “I am so proud of the young man you are. You always try your best, you put others first, and you bring so much joy to our lives. This picture brings back some special memories and I can’t wait to kick your butt on the golf course again soon! We love you sssooooo much!!!”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers player shares Jack with his ex, Bridget Moynahan. The two dated from 2004 until 2006, however it wasn’t until after the pair had split that Bridget confirmed that she was pregnant. Jack was born in August 2007 after Tom had started dating his now-wife Gisele Bundchen. They tied the knot in February 2009 and welcomed a son, Benjamin, that December, followed by a daughter, Vivian, in December 2012.

Bridget, who went on to marry Andrew Frankel in October 2015, told More magazine in February 2011 that her son was “surrounded” by love. “My son has two loving parents and an extended family, whether it’s cousins or stepmothers or boyfriends. My son is surrounded by love.” Meanwhile, supermodel Gisele Bündchen admitted that her life “had been turned upside down” when the NFL star told her that he was expecting a child with his ex-girlfriend, just two months into their relationship.

Tom and Bridget. Image: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Vivian Lake Brady and Gisele BundchenGisele Bundchen out and about, New York, USA - 09 Nov 2019
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (C) is interviewed as he holds his daughter Vivian after winning Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 03 February 2019. Super Bowl LIII, Atlanta, USA - 03 Feb 2019
Tom Brady, Ben Brady. New England Patriots' Tom Brady gestures to fans as his son, Benjamin, waves during the New England Patriots parade through downtown Boston, to celebrate their win over the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta. The Patriots have won six Super Bowl championships Super Bowl Patriots Parade Football, Boston, USA - 05 Feb 2019

“[He made] my heart expand in ways I didn’t know was possible,” she wrote of Jack, in her 2018 memoir, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life. It’s hard to believe the youngster is already 14, and is even working as a ball boy for his dad’s team this summer! “He takes his summer job and every rep very seriously,” Tom captioned a series of photos of Jack running on the field on August 18. “… Just like his dad!”