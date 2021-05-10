Tom Brady Honors Ex Bridget Moynahan On Mother’s Day With Blended Family Photo

On Mother’s Day, Tom Brady made sure to honor the women he thinks are the ‘greatest of all time’ – his wife, Gisele Bündchen, and his ex – and mother of his oldest son — Bridget Moynahan.

Tom Brady didn’t leave anyone out of his Mother’s Day messages. On Sunday (May 9), the NFL icon took time to honor all the amazing mothers in his life, including his ex, Bridget Moynahan. “Happy Mother’s Day,” Tom, 43, captioned a photo he posted to his Instagram Stories. In the pic, Tom and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, stand next to his 13-year-old son, Jack, and his mother. It was a sweet, blended family photo and a lovely sentiment from Tom to his ex-girlfriend on this special day.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback also paid tribute to Gisele, 40, in his Instagram Story (“My numero uno,” he captioned a photo of the supermodel snuggling her and Tom’s kids, Ben, 11, and Vivian, 8) and with a touching post that featured all his kids. “Happy Mother’s Day, [Gisele],” Tom captioned the black and white shot of all five of them on the beach. “You love us and support us like no other. Have a special day! [heart emoji] [heart emoji].”

Along with Bridget and Gisele, Tom celebrated his mother, 76-year-old Galynn Patricia Brady. Tom posted a photo of Gisele hugging Gaylnn. “Happy Mother’s Day [heart emoji] to the best moms in the world!!”

Though Tom and Bridget called it quits in late 2006, the two have remained on good terms. However, it’s not every day that Tom makes a public gesture of affection towards his ex, so it was quite a moment when he wished her a “Happy Birthday” on April 29. That day, Bridget turned 50, and Tom celebrated by posting a photo of her alongside their son Jack to his Instagram Story. “Happy Birthday,” he captioned the photo. “We hope you have a great day!”

Months after Tom and Bridget split, the couple revealed that she was pregnant with his child. She gave birth to Jack in August 2007, right as Tom was starting his relationship with Gisele. “It was very hard for my wife to think she fell in love with this guy, and now this guy’s ex-girlfriend’s pregnant,” he said in a 2020 interview. “And it was very challenging for my son’s mom because she didn’t envision that either. But I think we all made the best of the situation, and fortunately, he’s the most amazing son.”