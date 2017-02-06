Lady Gaga & Her Halftime Performance Could Teach Trump About Unity

Donald Trump watched the Super Bowl last night along with 48 million Americans. He would be wise to learn a thing or two about bringing people together from Lady Gaga’s performance in the halftime show..

Lady Gaga dazzled the audience at the 2017 Super Bowl last night, Feb. 5, with a far more patriotic show than the 45th President of the United States has put on ever since he was sworn into office 17 days ago.

Bathed in red, white and blue lighting throughout her 13 minute halftime show, with brilliant scarlet lips, a glittering blue sequin bodysuit and a sexy white cropped football–inspired top, Gaga delivered an impassioned plea for unity. While Donald Trump has sown non-stop division throughout his vitriolic presidential campaign and since taking office by imposing a Muslim travel ban, announcing plans to build his wall, dissing the 2 million plus attendees at the Women’s March, and nominating polarizing cabinet members – Lady Gaga was on a mission to remind us that we are all Americans who love our country.

She opened her performance under a sky lit by a sea of separated blue and red stars. But after singing Woody Guthrie‘s classic hymn of inclusion for all, “This Land Is Your Land,” her stars blended together as one, just as we all should. Gaga was well aware that folk singer Woody Guthrie’s 1940 tune, with its empowering verse- ‘This land was made for you and me,’ has become the unofficial anthem of the ‘Resist Trump’ movement, so it was a pointed message to Donald Trump – you need to be the President for all Americans. Not just the 46.1 percent who voted for you. You don’t have a mandate to ignore the 53.9 percent who didn’t.

“Born This Way” in itself is a powerful repudiation of the Donald Trump, Steven Bannon and Mike Pence policy of exclusion of minorities, LGBTQ people, immigrants and refugees. “No matter gay, straight, or bi, Lesbian, transgender life, I’m on the right track baby…no matter black, white or beige, Chola or orient made, I’m on the right track baby, I was born to be brave,” Gaga sang to her national and global audience. And, hear this, President Trump – “Whether life’s disabilities, Left you outcast, bullied, or teased, Rejoice and love yourself today…Same D.N.A. but born this way.”

Donald Trump – whether you personally like the diversity of the country you’ve been elected to lead – you have a responsibility to govern responsibly and respectfully for all. And Lady Gaga didn’t just give you a lesson in bringing together both red and blue-minded Americans, she also demonstrated the importance of executing a plan flawlessly. Lady Gaga didn’t rush into performing her halftime Super Bowl show.

She didn’t wing it – ignoring the advice of experts when she plotted her acrobatic moves starting at the top of the Super Dome. She planned her show with the top choreographers and staging experts in the country. She clearly practiced her performance to perfection and she didn’t stumble once or miss one dance move while singing herself – not lip-synching – throughout the entire show.

Compare that to your bumbling rollout of a highly controversial and possibly unconstitutional refugee and Muslim travel ban . That has been chaos. And it’s been cruel. In contrast, Lady Gaga did her Super Bowl job flawlessly and with love. She sang “I want your love,” and she got it. Plus, she earned our respect.

Donald Trump, you may think that making America great requires instilling fear and division, but take it from Lady Gaga, it’s far more powerful to pull people together.

Do you agree, HollywoodLifers? Let me know!

— Bonnie Fuller