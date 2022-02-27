See Pic

Tom Brady Reposts Wedding Photo On 13th Anniversary With Gisele Bundchen: ‘I Am Blessed’

Stephen Lovekin/BEI/Shutterstock
Tom Brady and Gisele BundchenCostume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady kisses wife Gisele Bundchen after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Hollywood for Science Gala, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 21 Feb 2019
Tom Brady and Gisele BundchenThe Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, Arrivals, New York, USA - 07 May 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Tom Brady took to Instagram to give a sweet shout-out to his wife Gisele Bundchen while celebrating their 13th anniversary with a romantic black and white photo taken at their wedding.

Tom Brady, 44, is reminiscing on one of the best days of his life. The football legend shared a gorgeous black and white photo of him and his wife Gisele Bundchen, 41, at their wedding 13 years ago, in honor of their anniversary. He also added a sweet message alongside the Instagram pic, proving he’s still more in love than ever.

“13 years ago, we both said ‘I do’ ….and you have been the best thing that ever happened to my life. I love you more now than I ever could have imagined. You are the best mother and wife and supporter in the world and I am blessed to call you my wife. Te amo muito meu amor, happy anniversary @gisele,” the message read.

Once Tom posted the loving pic and caption, is fans were quick to respond with kind words. “Happy Anniversary Tom & Gisele!! ❤️🎉🎉,” one fan wrote while another called Gisele “pretty extraordinary.” A third fan gushed over how “happy” they are for the couple and a fourth suggested the athlete to take the model on “a nice trip.”

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen pose at an event together. (Stephen Lovekin/BEI/Shutterstock)

Like Tom, Gisele posted the same photo to her own page along with the caption, “Happy anniversary love of my life! Te amo! ❤️.” 

Tom and Gisele were married in 2009 and have been inseparable ever since. The doting husband and wife often publicly support each other’s careers and thoroughly enjoy their lives together as a family with their kids, Ben, 12, Vivian, 9, and Tom’s son John, whom he shares with his ex Bridget Moynahan. Since Tom announced his retirement from professional football earlier this month, he’ll most likely have more time to spend with his brood.

The happy lovebirds were spotted in Costa Rica a few weeks ago and were photographed while holding hands and taking a romantic stroll on a beach. They both looked relaxed and thrilled to be together while taking in the beautiful sights.