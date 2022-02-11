See Pics

Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen Hold Hands In Costa Rica 2 Days Before The Super Bowl In L.A. — Photos

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Tom Brady and Gisele BundchenCostume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady kisses wife Gisele Bundchen after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Hollywood for Science Gala, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 21 Feb 2019
Tom Brady and Gisele BundchenThe Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, Arrivals, New York, USA - 07 May 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen look happier than ever in Costa Rica, enjoying the beach as the former football star settles in to retirement.

Tom Brady is ready for retirement! In recent photos you can see here, the former football player and Super Bowl MVP walked hand-in-hand with his wife, Gisele Bundchen, as the pair enjoyed some family time under the sun in Costa Rica. Gisele wore a casual black mini dress while Tom sported a t-shirt and shorts for the occasion as they walked along the waves with an adorable pup in tow. The photos of the couple come on the heels of Tom’s “difficult” announcement to his fans that he was retiring from the game of football after 22 years on the field.

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen
Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen at the 2019 Costume Institute Gala (David Fisher/Shutterstock).

Retirement is definitely looking nice for the Brady bunch, as Gisele herself has also been sharing some intimate pictures from the Central American country. In a series of photos posted on Feb. 8, the model shared a bare-faced pic of her proudly holding up a large yucca vegetable with a sweet and simple smirk on her face. “Look what I got from my garden!” she exclaimed. “Yucca anyone?”

In addition to a slew of appreciative fans, her hubby was quick to give his reaction to the post, writing, “what a cutie pie!” in the comments.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with his son, Jack, in the stands after the NFL NFC Championship football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. The Buccaneers defeated the Packers, 31-26, to advance to Super Bowl LV. (Ryan Kang via AP)
The Super Bowl Xlix Champion New England Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady Kisses His Son As the Patriots Parade on Duck Boats on Boylston Street in Boston Massachusetts Usa 04 February 2015 the New England Patriots Beat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl Xlix on 01 February United States Boston Usa Nfl American Football Super Bowl - Feb 2015

Following Tom’s “difficult” Feb. 1 announcement of his retirement, his wife has been nothing but supportive, posting some tender photos of memories on (and off) the field and writing a lengthy caption. “What a ride @tombrady ! So many memories! When I met you over 15 years ago, I didn’t know the first thing about football. But cheering for you and seeing you do what you love most made me learn about this wonderful game to the point that I seriously believed I knew more than the referees!” Gisele said on Instagram on the  same day.

She continued, “We always had a special champions playlist for every drive on our way to the game. As a family, we always prayed for you, celebrated and supported you in every game, cheered every win and suffered with every loss.” Even though the six-time Super Bowl champ didn’t make it to the Super Bowl this year, he still a winner in his family’s book.