Tom Brady, 44, Reportedly Retiring From NFL After 22 Years & 7 Super Bowl Wins

Tom Brady is reportedly retiring from the NFL after playing professionally for 22 years and becoming one of the most successful quarterbacks in football histroy.

UPDATE (1/29/2022 @ 4:30 pm EST): Tom’s agent Don Yee issued a statement to ESPN’s Adam Schefter on the matter. “I understand the advance speculation of Tom’s future,” he began. “Without getting into the accuracy or inaccuracy of what’s being reported, Tom will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy. He realities of the football business and planning calendar as well as anybody, so that should be soon.”

Statement from Tom Brady’s agent Don Yee: pic.twitter.com/vbUhSToYtT — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2022

Tom Brady, 44, is officially hanging up his helmet. The longtime NFL quarterback, who signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 after playing for the New England Patriots since 2000, is now retiring from the league, according to ESPN. Sources told the outlet that when Tom left the field after the Buccaneers’ loss to the Los Angeles Rams last week, he knew it was likely his final time playing professional football. Since then, he’s reportedly getting ready to announce his retirement and the next chapter of his life and career any day now.

Another insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Tom “is going to sign a one-day contract with the New England Patriots and officially announce his retirement likely early next week once New England gets over the blizzard that is happening right now.”

Sources further told ESPN that Tom’s reasons for retiring at this time include many things, including his family and health and an understanding that the Buccaneers are likely to go through a significant roster turnover. He has reportedly never wanted a “farewell” season and is not planning on upstaging the NFL’s post season games or Super Bowl by announcing his retirement around the same time. Sources also say that executives and coaches have been getting ready for Tom’s retirement since “all signs point” to it.

Although the Buccaneers apparently wanted Tom to play for one more year, his decision is leading them to accept what’s expected to be a challenging season ahead. As news of Tom’s reported retirement plans made their way around the internet, fans quickly took to social media to share messages of thanks to the legendary football player and also expressed sadness that he will no longer be lighting up their lives in new games in the NFL.

The reported retirement news is hitting fans hard since Tom was rumored to be retiring from the NFL many times before, but he always debunked those claims. But he has yet to do that this time. Despite the bittersweet feelings, though, the skilled athlete has got to be proud of all that he’s achieved. He considered to be the NFL’s greatest quarterback of all time due to his many accomplishments and accolades over the years. He’s won seven Super Bowl titles and has been named the MVP three times.

Although Tom’s headline-making success didn’t come until he started playing for the Patriots in 2000, his history proves he always had the passion and skill to become a champion. He started out as a fan of the sport and went on to play college football for the University of Michigan from 1995 until 1999. Soon after that, he was selected to join the Patriots with the 199th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft. After impressively playing for the New England team throughout his entire career as a professional, he set an NFL record for the longest time playing quarterback for one franchise. He also joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 and helped take them to the Super Bowl in 2021. What a way to go out on top, right?