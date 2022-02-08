Tom Brady Calls Gisele Bundchen A ‘Cutie Pie’ In Her New Makeup-Free Photo

Tom Brady recently announced his retirement from football after 22 seasons, and he’s already spending his free time flirting with his gorgeous wife Gisele on Instagram.

Retirement is looking good already! Now that Tom Brady, 44, has left his beloved game of football, he has more time to do what the rest of the world is doing: gush over his wife on Instagram! The football star wrote “what a cutie pie!” in the comments of Gisele Bundchen‘s latest bare-faced photo on February 8.

The former reigning Victoria’s Secret model, 41, proudly held up a large yucca vegetable root from her garden in the snap, wearing a little sundress with her hair pulled back. The sweet and simple gesture, of course, garnered a lot of attention from fans, who thought it was “adorbs” that he was showing her some love. And she certainly deserves it!

After all, Gisele showed Tom nothing but support in a heartfelt response to his “difficult” February 1 announcement. “What a ride @tombrady ! So many memories! When I met you over 15 years ago, I didn’t know the first thing about football. But cheering for you and seeing you do what you love most made me learn about this wonderful game to the point that I seriously believed I knew more than the referees!” Gisele said on Instagram on the very same day. “We always had a special champions playlist for every drive on our way to the game. As a family, we always prayed for you, celebrated and supported you in every game, cheered every win and suffered with every loss.” Even though the six-time Super Bowl champ didn’t make it to the Super Bowl this year, he still comes out a winner.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, most cherished for his 20-year streak with the New England Patriots, will now have more time to bond with his true home team. Giselle has been taking more time off herself in recent years to spend time at home with their kids, Benjamin, 11, and Vivian, 8. “You are my inspiration. Our family is my greatest achievement,” the loving husband wrote in an added shout-out to his wife of 13 years in his official statement. “I always came off the field and home to the most loving and supportive wife who has done EVERYTHING for our family to allow me to focus on my career. Her selflessness allowed me to reach new heights professionally and I am beyond words what you mean to me and our family.”

It sounds like it’s Gisele’s turn for a little pampering! Whisking the family away on a relaxing vacation is typically par for the course after a celebrated career. We just hope that they will post the photos on Instagram!