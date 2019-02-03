Gisele Bündchen Rocks Blue & White To Cheer On Tom Brady & The Patriots At Super Bowl 53

Gisele Bündchen looked gorgeous while cheering on her hubby Tom Brady at the 2019 Super Bowl. See it her Patriots-spirited look here!

Gisele Bündchen always looks flawless – even when she’s rooting for her husband Tom Brady at the Super Bowl! The quarterback, along with the rest of the New England Patriots faced off against the Los Angeles Rams at Super Bowl 53 on Feb. 2, so naturally Gisele, 38, was there in the stands cheering her man on! She looked gorgeous in a casual pair of blue jeans and a white blouse. The model had her hair in its signature loose curls and sat in a box with her children during the game. Of course, she doesn’t have to do much to look stunning, and she was spirited in the Pats’ blue and white! She was quickly shown on the screen cheering on her hubs after the team finally made it to the 2nd yard line before getting their first touchdown of the game with only 7 minutes left in regulation!

The supermodel is Tom’s biggest fan, so it’s no surprise she and her kids showed up to watch the big game on Sunday. She also made it a point to congratulate her hubby on social media after his team won the NFL Conference Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs which determined that the Pats would be heading to the Super Bowl. After the team won 37-31 in overtime on Jan. 20, Gisele celebrated with videos on her Instagram story of herself screaming, jumping and high-fiving her and Tom’s daughter. She later tweeted a heartwarming tribute to her 41-year-old partner which said, “So proud of you my love. Congratulations to you and your teammates for a incredible win !!!”

Gisele mic’d up watching Brady 😭 pic.twitter.com/pYr30b2Msc — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) February 4, 2019

A week earlier, Gisele also shared a cute photo of her kissing Tom’s cheek and – to make things even sweeter – they were both wearing hats that said “Team Brady,” to celebrate another team win. She captioned the image, “Great game my love, congratulations! So happy for you and your teammates! #gopats.”