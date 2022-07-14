Tom Brady Compares His Relationship With Trump To His Marriage With Gisele: ‘Don’t Always See Eye to Eye’

Tom Brady, 44, has cleared up the status of his relationship with Donald Trump, 76. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback explained in Variety‘s new cover story (published July 14) that he’s no longer in touch with the former president. “I haven’t talked to him in a lot of years,” Tom said. The seven-time Super Bowl champ also clarified that his golf outings with Trump happened “17 or 18 years ago.” He added, “I was so young. I got to go to a private golf course. I thought it was the coolest thing in the world.”

Tom further explained that he believes the press “mischaracterized” his relationship with Trump. This stems from that famous picture of a “Make America Great Again” hat in Tom’s locker that went viral in 2015. “My personality isn’t ever one to insult anybody. I have plenty of my own flaws,” he told Variety. “I’m not here to point out anyone else’s flaws. There are things that I agree with. There are things that I don’t.”

The famous athlete, who is married to Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen, continued, “There are things I agree with my wife about. There are things that I don’t. I love her to death, but we don’t always see eye to eye. I don’t see eye to eye with anyone. And I’m not responsible for what other people say. I’m really responsible for what I say. So if people want to say things that I said or that I’m about, that’s up to them, and I’m not going to respond to all those things all the time either,” Tom added.

After the ‘MAGA’ hat popped up in Tom’s locker, the football star clarified that Trump — who was running for president at the time — personally sent it to him. “He sent me a hat, and he gave it to [Patriots owner Robert Kraft] a couple weeks ago. So it found its way to my locker,” he said on a radio show back then. Tom also commended Trump at the time, saying per Variety, “It’s pretty amazing what he’s been able to accomplish. He obviously appeals to a lot of people, and he’s a hell of a lot of fun to play golf with.”