Tom Brady On Leave From ‘NFL’ For ‘Personal Issue,’ Buccaneers Coach Announces

Tom Brady will be taking a temporary break from the NFL to deal with a personal matter, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said in a press conference on Thursday, August 11. The iconic quarterback, who led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win in 2021, won’t be returning to the Bucs until after the team’s Aug. 20 preseason game against the Tennessee Titans.

Here’s what Todd Bowles said about Tom Brady being away from the team until after next week’s game vs. Titans. pic.twitter.com/Y55qLMQgxB — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 11, 2022

“Tom has been excused today,” Bowles said during the conference, according to NBC Sports. “He’ll be taking… he’ll be back somewhere around after Tennessee. He’s going to deal with some personal things.” The coach went on to say he, Brady and the team discussed the absence ahead of training camp. “We allotted this time because he wanted to get in and get chemistry with the guys and go through two weeks of training camp, knowing he wasn’t going to play the first two games,” Bowles detailed.

While he didn’t offer any other details regarding the “personal matter,” Bowles had this to say, “[Tom] didn’t want to take away reps from Blaine [Gabbert] and Kyle [Trask] as well as Griff [Ryan Griffin] as far as going into these next two games. And it’s something he needs to handle.” He also added that he is “not worried” about Brady’s absence, nor his commitment, per their conversation.

Last season, Brady led the NFL in passing attempts, passing yards and passing touchdowns. The Buccaneers are expected to be Super Bowl contenders again in the upcoming season,

In March, Brady signed back up with the Buccaneers following a brief “retirement” from the football league. The 7-time Super Bowl champ took to Twitter to reveal what led to his change of heart. “These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG.”