Gisele Bundchen & Tom Brady Living Apart After ‘Broken’ Promises: ‘She Feels Lied To’

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady are living apart after the NFL great, 45, re negged on his plans to retire from professional football earlier this year. And according to someone familiar with the situation, his supermodel wife, 42, has reason to be disappointed. “Gisele would never want Tom to give up his dreams and his passion for her and the kids because she knows how important football is to him,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “But he’s made promises to her that he’s broken and she’s having a very hard time navigating her emotions about this whole ordeal. They made a deal when he would retire and she feels lied to at this point.”

According to the pal, the stunning Victoria’s Secret angel is also aware of the possible consequences of him giving up his career before he’s truly ready. “Gisele knows how important the game is to him and she fears that if he gave it all up for her, that he would feel resentment down the line and that’s the last thing she wants,” they continued. “She loves her husband, but this has been extremely difficult for her. She had made plans for once he had retired which included traveling more, spending more time with the family, and not putting himself into these extremely dangerous physical situations.” Indeed, Gisele mentioned in a recent interview with Elle that the dangers of the “violent” sport concern her.

“He’s getting older and she’s just not sure how much more his body can handle,” the source added. “If he were to work in some other capacity, although it would take him away from home often, it wouldn’t be for weeks on end like it is now. She constantly worries about him and wishes he would play it safe and put his focus elsewhere. Tom and Gisele own several properties together so although she’s not living with him, it’s not because they’re doing a trial separation or anything like that. She just wants her own space right now to do some deep soul searching. However, there’s no way around it, they’re in a strong disagreement and things aren’t going well.”

Another source close to Gisele told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in separate comments that she resents not being part of the decision for Tom to return to the Buccaneers for another season. “The marriage is not over but Gisele is making it crystal clear that this is a very big deal to her,” the source said. “She’s not someone that can just stuff her feelings down and the bottom line is she’s not happy with his sudden decision to go back. She doesn’t feel like she was a part of that decision and that’s deeply upsetting to her and she can’t ignore it. If Tom really wants to make things right with her this will truly be his final season.”

Gisele reportedly left their Tampa home following his “unretirement” to spend time in Costa Rica. The reports of a feud between the spouses of over a decade began to emerge after Tom skipped out on training camp back in August, citing personal issues. “It’s all personal, you know. Everyone’s got different situations that they’re dealing with,” he said during a press briefing back in late August. “We all have really unique challenges to our life. I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of sh—t going on, so just gotta figure out life the best you can. It’s a continuous process.”

Tom and Gisele married in 2009 and have two children, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9. Tom also has a son, Jack, 15, from his previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.