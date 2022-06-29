Tom Brady Spends Quality Time With Gisele & Kids In Italy During NFL Offseason: Photos

Tom Brady, 44, and Gisele Bundchen, 41, are starting their summer off right! The professional football player and model were recently photographed spending time with their kids, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, during a relaxing trip to Italy. The family appeared to do some shopping and stopped to get delicious-looking ice cream as they strolled around the sunny location among fellow visitors.

The family was dressed in some of their best casual outfits for the outing. Tom wore a classic white t-shirt, dark blue shorts, and white sneakers. He also added a navy blue baseball cap to the look while Gisele looked gorgeous in a navy blue sweater, white pants, and white and blue striped sneakers. Benjamin donned a peach t-shirt, black shorts, and black sneakers while little Vivian rocked a matching blue and white patterned top and skirt with tan sneakers.

The party of four looked around at the sights during their time out and at one point, Tom showed off his sweet bond with his son by putting his arm around him and bringing him in for a side hug. They were all seen walking around other people but it’s unclear if they were part of their group or not. The doting parents stayed cool by wearing sunglasses and flashed many smiles throughout the outing.

Tom and Gisele’s latest trip to Italy with their kids comes during the NFL offseason. The season begins again in two months and the legendary athlete is expected to return on the field with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Although he announced his retirement earlier this year, he reversed the decision six weeks later, leaving fans overjoyed. After leaving the New England Patriots for the Buccaneers in 2020, Tom moved his family from Boston, MA to Florida to be closer to his new team’s home base.

When he’s not talking about all things football, Tom is embracing his home life with Gisele and their kids. He recently talked about the chores they both share, in an interview with James Corden. “There is definitely [a to-do list] where Gisele says, ‘Okay! Your turn. You got breakfast this morning. You got these different things that I’ve been doing for the last six months, while you have been playing football,'” he said. “But [Gisele] has been the best supporter. She’s been amazing. I think, for me, [being at home] is just a whole different life.”