Tom Brady Spends Quality Time With Gisele & Kids In Italy During NFL Offseason: Photos

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen shopped and got ice cream with their kids, including their son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9, on a sunny day in Portofino, Italy.

By:
June 29, 2022 4:38PM EDT
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen
View gallery
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, his wife Gisele Bundchen, and their family arrive for a NFL football walkthrough, in Atlanta, ahead of Super Bowl 53 against the Los Angeles Rams Patriots Rams Super Bowl Football, Atlanta, USA - 02 Feb 2019
Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady seen doing some shopping and getting an ice-cream in Portofino with kids. 29 Jun 2022 Pictured: Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady, Vivien Lake Brady. Photo credit: Oliver Palombi / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA873314_019.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Vivian Lake Brady and Gisele BundchenGisele Bundchen out and about, New York, USA - 09 Nov 2019
Image Credit: Oliver Palombi / MEGA

Tom Brady, 44, and Gisele Bundchen, 41, are starting their summer off right! The professional football player and model were recently photographed spending time with their kids, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, during a relaxing trip to Italy. The family appeared to do some shopping and stopped to get delicious-looking ice cream as they strolled around the sunny location among fellow visitors.

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, Kids
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen in Italy with their kids. (Oliver Palombi / MEGA)

The family was dressed in some of their best casual outfits for the outing. Tom wore a classic white t-shirt, dark blue shorts, and white sneakers. He also added a navy blue baseball cap to the look while Gisele looked gorgeous in a navy blue sweater, white pants, and white and blue striped sneakers. Benjamin donned a peach t-shirt, black shorts, and black sneakers while little Vivian rocked a matching blue and white patterned top and skirt with tan sneakers.

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, Kids
Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen walking with their daughter. (Oliver Palombi / MEGA)

The party of four looked around at the sights during their time out and at one point, Tom showed off his sweet bond with his son by putting his arm around him and bringing him in for a side hug. They were all seen walking around other people but it’s unclear if they were part of their group or not. The doting parents stayed cool by wearing sunglasses and flashed many smiles throughout the outing.

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, Kids
Tom Brady hugs his son in Italy. (Oliver Palombi / MEGA)

Tom and Gisele’s latest trip to Italy with their kids comes during the NFL offseason. The season begins again in two months and the legendary athlete is expected to return on the field with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Although he announced his retirement earlier this year, he reversed the decision six weeks later, leaving fans overjoyed. After leaving the New England Patriots for the Buccaneers in 2020, Tom moved his family from Boston, MA to Florida to be closer to his new team’s home base.

When he’s not talking about all things football, Tom is embracing his home life with Gisele and their kids. He recently talked about the chores they both share, in an interview with James Corden. “There is definitely [a to-do list] where Gisele says, ‘Okay! Your turn. You got breakfast this morning. You got these different things that I’ve been doing for the last six months, while you have been playing football,'” he said. “But [Gisele] has been the best supporter. She’s been amazing. I think, for me, [being at home] is just a whole different life.”

More From Our Partners

ad