Gisele Bundchen Shares Sexy Video Of Tom Brady In Nothing But His Underwear: Watch

Gisele Bundchen couldn't resist a little mischief and posted a revealing video of her superstar husband Tom Brady in his tight BRADY Brand undies!

By:
June 6, 2022 5:18PM EDT
Tom Brady Gisele Bundchen
View gallery
Miami, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - Adam Levine, his personal live-in trainer Austin Pohlen, and his bodyguard walk to the gym in Miami. The Maroon 5 singer went shirtless to beat the Florida heat wearing a pair of neon shorts and showing off a bit of his Calvins! Pictured: Adam Levine BACKGRID USA 1 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: SBCH / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Santa Barbara, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Orlando Bloom showing off his ripped abs as he sports a scruffy beard on the beach in Santa Barbara. The 45 year old actor was seen enjoying a swim on Monday on his own. Pictured: Orlando Bloom BACKGRID USA 2 JUNE 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Miami, FL - Shawn Mendes enjoys the single life as he puts his rippling abs on display during beach day in Miami. Pictured: Shawn Mendes BACKGRID USA 7 MAY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Stephen Lovekin/BEI/Shutterstock

Tom Brady isn’t exactly shy, but the NFL quarterback was caught off guard when stunning wife Gisele Bundchen recorded him in his skivvies! The former Victoria’s Secret Angel, 41, accosted Tom, 44, while he was leaning over a sink wearing nothing but tight gray undies in a new video posted to social media. “Hmmm, somebody’s brand new underwear!” Gisele laughed from off-camera as she began recording the video, posted to her Instagram stories on June 6.

Tom wore the BRADY brand undies and adjusted them while smiling sheepishly at his supermodel wife. “What is this?” she continued. “Let me see. Let me see your underwear. Is that BRADY Brand underwear?” Tom adorably responded by trying to hide the camera lens with a white towel as Gisele giggled at her hunky husband.

Gisele and Tom have been all over the media with their sexy looks since he announced, then retracted, his retirement from professional football. He raved over his gorgeous wife when she appeared in a scorching set of V Magazine covers in April, branding her a “hot mama” in a reaction comment.  And in a February 8th post, he commented “what a cutie pie!” to a stunningly natural makeup-free photo of the model.

Tom Brady Gisele Bundchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen. (Stephen Lovekin/BEI/Shutterstock)

The flirtatious couple have now been married for 13 years, and share two radiant children, Benjamin Rein Brady, 12, and Vivian Lake Brady, 9. The couple also co-parent Tom’s son with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, 14-year-old John Edward Thomas Moynahan. In an April 2020 interview with Howard Stern, the athlete shared that he was floored by his future wife’s beauty when they met.

“It was in December of 2006,” he told the shock jock. “I thank him to this day. I had gotten out of a relationship and she had been out of a long-term relationship that she had, so when we met I wasn’t quite sure if I was ready for a relationship. I didn’t think I was, but we met and hit it off. When she walked in I just thought she was the most beautiful woman I’ve seen in my life.”

More From Our Partners

ad