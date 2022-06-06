Gisele Bundchen Shares Sexy Video Of Tom Brady In Nothing But His Underwear: Watch

Tom Brady isn’t exactly shy, but the NFL quarterback was caught off guard when stunning wife Gisele Bundchen recorded him in his skivvies! The former Victoria’s Secret Angel, 41, accosted Tom, 44, while he was leaning over a sink wearing nothing but tight gray undies in a new video posted to social media. “Hmmm, somebody’s brand new underwear!” Gisele laughed from off-camera as she began recording the video, posted to her Instagram stories on June 6.

Launching Thursday 06.09: Underwear. The most comfortable underwear ever that never loses its shape, and is @giseleofficial approved. Get ready to look and feel #BetterInBrady. Join the waitlist now for early access: https://t.co/q1Gfhl5nzW pic.twitter.com/aoD9SV271i — BRADY (@bradybrand) June 6, 2022

Tom wore the BRADY brand undies and adjusted them while smiling sheepishly at his supermodel wife. “What is this?” she continued. “Let me see. Let me see your underwear. Is that BRADY Brand underwear?” Tom adorably responded by trying to hide the camera lens with a white towel as Gisele giggled at her hunky husband.

Gisele and Tom have been all over the media with their sexy looks since he announced, then retracted, his retirement from professional football. He raved over his gorgeous wife when she appeared in a scorching set of V Magazine covers in April, branding her a “hot mama” in a reaction comment. And in a February 8th post, he commented “what a cutie pie!” to a stunningly natural makeup-free photo of the model.

The flirtatious couple have now been married for 13 years, and share two radiant children, Benjamin Rein Brady, 12, and Vivian Lake Brady, 9. The couple also co-parent Tom’s son with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, 14-year-old John Edward Thomas Moynahan. In an April 2020 interview with Howard Stern, the athlete shared that he was floored by his future wife’s beauty when they met.

“It was in December of 2006,” he told the shock jock. “I thank him to this day. I had gotten out of a relationship and she had been out of a long-term relationship that she had, so when we met I wasn’t quite sure if I was ready for a relationship. I didn’t think I was, but we met and hit it off. When she walked in I just thought she was the most beautiful woman I’ve seen in my life.”