Tom Brady Goes Shirtless In His Home Gym In Revealing New Video: Watch

The NFL superstar proved he’s ready to start playing again as he showed off his buff body in a hilarious clip for his clothing brand.

Tom Brady is making “un-retirement” look good! The 44-year-old NFL superstar, who reversed his decision to hang up his helmet in March, showed fans and followers he’s in top shape to return to the football field in a hilarious video posted to his Instagram on Thursday (April 7). The clip features a shirtless Tom smashing his phone all in the name of showcasing the latest offerings from his clothing brand.

Tom begins the short ad by talking to someone off camera, asking if he should “step on it.” He then places his phone down and slams his foot on the phone, ultimately breaking the screen. But in the meantime, Tom is suddenly wearing his new “zero weight track jacket,” which he proudly shows off. “Now I gotta get a new phone,” Tom quips, as the video cuts to the broken screen.

The Instagram shares comes a few weeks after the legendary quarterback decided to come out of his very brief retirement to play again for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tom took to Twitter on March 13 to reveal what led to his change of heart. “These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG.”

On Wednesday (April 6), his BFF and former/forever teammate Rob Gronkowski appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and offered his full support to Tom changing his mind. “I was not surprised at all. I was actually surprised how quick it was, because I thought he was possibly going to take a year off, or something like that, and maybe come back after that.”

Rob even went so as to say Tom could play for longer than most people expect. “I believe he’ll have at it until he’s at least 50 years old,” he said. “I see his work ethic day in and day out, and it’s second to none.”

 