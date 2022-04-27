Tom Brady Raves Over ‘Hot Mama’ Gisele Bundchen On New Magazine Cover

Tom Brady couldn't resist commenting on wife Gisele Bundchen's scorching new V Magazine cover in a social media post!

By:
April 27, 2022 6:04PM EDT
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen
View gallery
Tom Brady and Gisele BundchenCostume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady kisses wife Gisele Bundchen after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Hollywood for Science Gala, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 21 Feb 2019
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Tom Brady is definitely impressed by wife Gisele Bundchen‘s stunning new V Magazine covers, and the NFL great let the world know in a public comment posted to Gisele’s own Instagram page. Tom, 44, responded in short order to the post featuring a series of gorgeous fashion covers April 27, saying “Hot mama” alongside a row of fire emojis.  “I had so much fun playing dress up with my friends at @vmagazine,” Gisele, 41, captioned the edgy fashion shots alongside a camera emoji. “What’s your favorite cover?”  The covers include Gisele rocking an edgy, ’80’s-inspired animal print workout ensemble with matching sunglasses, as well as a breathtaking white Chanel swimsuit shot with leather gloves and a massive Heather Huey headband, and an understated but stunning topless shot.

Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen appear at the Met Gala on May 7, 2018. (Shutterstock)

Stylist Gro Curtis chose her eye-catching outfits for the shoot, with Panos Papandrianos styling Gisele’s gorgeous hair into long, carefree looks, and make-up artist Sam Visser giving her a minimal makeup look with maximum, sun kissed glow. The arresting fashion photos were taken by Blair Getz Mezibov during a two day shoot in Miami.  “When you’re in your twenties, you try to fit in and you try to belong,” the supermodel told V for their latest issue. “When you’re in your forties, you feel more comfortable in your skin. I feel like I have only gotten stronger with time, and that’s in all [aspects] of my life.”

Gisele certainly has excelled in all aspect of her life, including her now 13-year marriage with Tom. The two share two children, Benjamin Rein Brady, 12, and Vivian Lake Brady, 9. Tom also has a son with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, 14-year-old John Edward Thomas Moynahan.

Tom Brady Gisele Bundchen Met Gala
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen appear at the 2017 Met Gala. (James Gourley/BEI/Shutterstock)

Tom’s latest comments are nowhere near the first time he’s publicly praised his wife. On a February 8 post, he commented “what a cutie pie!” to her makeup-free photo. And on a July 20, 2020 post on his own account, Tom lovingly captioned a 40th birthday post to the Brazilian beauty alongside a gorgeous photo of Gisele and their children. “Happy 40th Birthday @gisele “You are the sunshine of my life…That’s why I’ll always be around…You are the apple of my eye…Forever you’ll stay in my heart.”

 

 

 

More From Our Partners

ad