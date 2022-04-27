Tom Brady Raves Over ‘Hot Mama’ Gisele Bundchen On New Magazine Cover

Tom Brady is definitely impressed by wife Gisele Bundchen‘s stunning new V Magazine covers, and the NFL great let the world know in a public comment posted to Gisele’s own Instagram page. Tom, 44, responded in short order to the post featuring a series of gorgeous fashion covers April 27, saying “Hot mama” alongside a row of fire emojis. “I had so much fun playing dress up with my friends at @vmagazine,” Gisele, 41, captioned the edgy fashion shots alongside a camera emoji. “What’s your favorite cover?” The covers include Gisele rocking an edgy, ’80’s-inspired animal print workout ensemble with matching sunglasses, as well as a breathtaking white Chanel swimsuit shot with leather gloves and a massive Heather Huey headband, and an understated but stunning topless shot.

Stylist Gro Curtis chose her eye-catching outfits for the shoot, with Panos Papandrianos styling Gisele’s gorgeous hair into long, carefree looks, and make-up artist Sam Visser giving her a minimal makeup look with maximum, sun kissed glow. The arresting fashion photos were taken by Blair Getz Mezibov during a two day shoot in Miami. “When you’re in your twenties, you try to fit in and you try to belong,” the supermodel told V for their latest issue. “When you’re in your forties, you feel more comfortable in your skin. I feel like I have only gotten stronger with time, and that’s in all [aspects] of my life.”

Gisele certainly has excelled in all aspect of her life, including her now 13-year marriage with Tom. The two share two children, Benjamin Rein Brady, 12, and Vivian Lake Brady, 9. Tom also has a son with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, 14-year-old John Edward Thomas Moynahan.

View Related Gallery Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen's Family -- PICS New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, his wife Gisele Bundchen, and their family arrive for a NFL football walkthrough, in Atlanta, ahead of Super Bowl 53 against the Los Angeles Rams Patriots Rams Super Bowl Football, Atlanta, USA - 02 Feb 2019 Vivian Lake Brady and Gisele Bundchen Gisele Bundchen out and about, New York, USA - 09 Nov 2019

Tom’s latest comments are nowhere near the first time he’s publicly praised his wife. On a February 8 post, he commented “what a cutie pie!” to her makeup-free photo. And on a July 20, 2020 post on his own account, Tom lovingly captioned a 40th birthday post to the Brazilian beauty alongside a gorgeous photo of Gisele and their children. “Happy 40th Birthday @gisele “You are the sunshine of my life…That’s why I’ll always be around…You are the apple of my eye…Forever you’ll stay in my heart.”