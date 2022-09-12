Gisele Sends Love to Tom Brady During NFL Season Opener Amidst Reports Of ‘Tension’

Even though Gisele Bundchen didn't attend Tom Brady's first football game of the season, she made sure to publicly support him on social media, despite recent buzz about marital issues.

By:
September 12, 2022 7:49AM EDT
gisele bundhcen tom brady
View gallery
Tom Brady and Gisele BundchenCostume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019
Saint-Tropez, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Tom Brady cuddles up to his wife, Gisele Bunchchen, as the couple enjoys a romantic getaway to Saint Tropez. The Brazilian model smiled as Tom leaned in and whispered in her ear as the couple was spotted briefly over the weekend during a casual outing. The pair, who have been married for 13 years, has been enjoying some time together before Tom returns to the field again for his 23rd NFL season after initially announcing his retirement in February. The seven-time Super Bowl champion and five-time Super Bowl MVP announced roughly a month later that he'd changed his mind and would play another season with the Buccaneers. *PHOTOS SHOT ON 06/27/2022* Pictured: Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady BACKGRID USA 29 JUNE 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady seen doing some shopping and getting an ice-cream in Portofino with their children Benjamin Rein and John Edward Thomas Moynahan. 29 Jun 2022 Pictured: Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady, Vivien Lake Brady. Photo credit: Oliver Palombi / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA873314_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

“Let’s go @TomBrady,” Gisele Bundchen tweeted on Sept. 11. “Let’s go Bucs!” She completed her message with three sparkling emojis, showing unity with her husband, Tom Brady, ahead of his first NFL game of the 2022 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gisele’s supportive message comes amidst rumors that there’s “tension” in her marriage with Tom following his decision to un-retire from football earlier this year.

“Gisele did her best to adjust to Tom’s decision to go back [to the NFL], but it hasn’t been easy for her because that wasn’t their agreement,” a source recently told HollywoodLife. “She’s a very supportive wife, but she also speaks her truth, so there’s been a lot of tension since he went back.” Amidst the issues, Gisele left the family home in Florida to spend some time in Costa Rica. She returned to Tampa ahead of the 2022 NFL season, but did not attend Tom’s away game in Dallas. However, the model’s tweet in support of her husband spoke volumes as both stars have kept tight-lipped about reports of marital issues.

gisele bundchen tom brady
Gisele and Tom on the red carpet. (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Tom announced his decision to retire from football at the beginning of Feb. 2022. After playing for the New England Patriots for 20 seasons and winning six Super Bowls, Tom was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. He led the team to a Super Bowl in 2021 during his first season on the team. After another playoff run that didn’t result in a championship ring in 2022, Tom decided to end his football career to focus on his family (he has two children with Gisele, as well as a teenage son with ex, Bridget Moynahan).

However, less than two months after the retirement, Tom revealed that he was coming back for another season with the Bucs. At the time, Gisele seemed supportive of the decision. “Here we go again!” she commented on his Instagram announcement post. “Let’s go lovvvey! Let’s go Bucs!”

More From Our Partners

ad