Why There’s Been ‘Tension’ In Tom Brady & Gisele’s Marriage Since His Return To NFL

Gisele did her best to 'adjust' to Tom returning to the NFL, but there has been 'a lot of tension' between the couple since his 'unretirement'.

September 10, 2022 5:43PM EDT
Tom Brady and Gisele BundchenCostume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019
Saint-Tropez, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Tom Brady cuddles up to his wife, Gisele Bunchchen, as the couple enjoys a romantic getaway to Saint Tropez. The Brazilian model smiled as Tom leaned in and whispered in her ear as the couple was spotted briefly over the weekend during a casual outing. The pair, who have been married for 13 years, has been enjoying some time together before Tom returns to the field again for his 23rd NFL season after initially announcing his retirement in February. The seven-time Super Bowl champion and five-time Super Bowl MVP announced roughly a month later that he'd changed his mind and would play another season with the Buccaneers. *PHOTOS SHOT ON 06/27/2022* Pictured: Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady BACKGRID USA 29 JUNE 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady seen doing some shopping and getting an ice-cream in Portofino with their children Benjamin Rein and John Edward Thomas Moynahan. 29 Jun 2022 Pictured: Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady, Vivien Lake Brady. Photo credit: Oliver Palombi / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA873314_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: James Gourley/BEI/Shutterstock

When Tom Brady revealed he was returning to play football just 40 days after his original retirement announcement, fans were ecstatic to hear the NFL legend was coming back to the field. However, as pre-season practice began to take shape, it appears the decision may have adversely affected another longtime fan: his wife of more than a decade Gisele Bündchen. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Gisele is adjusting the best she can, but Tom’s ‘unretirement’ hasn’t been ‘easy’ for the supermodel.

Giselle Bunchen is having a hard time with Tom Brady returning to the NFL. (James Gourley/BEI/Shutterstock)

“Gisele did her best to adjust to Tom‘s decision to go back [to the NFL] but it hasn’t been easy for her because that wasn’t their agreement,” the insider explained. “She’s a very supportive wife, but she’s also speaks her truth so there’s been a lot of tension since he went back. She needed to take some time to herself and Tom is respecting that.”

“Taking some time” also included Giselle leaving their Tampa home to stay in Costa Rica. However, the superstar couple — who share son Benjamin and daughter Vivian — have weathered a storm or two previously, and they always come out on top, per the source. “This isn’t the first time they’ve had issues and they’ve always made it through so everyone’s hopeful they’ll get through this too,” added the insider.

Speculation of trouble in paradise began in August after Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles announced Tom would be taking a temporary break from the NFL to deal with a personal matter. The coach went on to say he, Tom and the team discussed the absence ahead of training camp. “We allotted this time because he wanted to get in and get chemistry with the guys and go through two weeks of training camp, knowing he wasn’t going to play the first two games,” Bowles detailed.

While he didn’t offer any other details regarding the “personal matter,” Bowles had this to say, “[Tom] didn’t want to take away reps from Blaine [Gabbert] and Kyle [Trask] as well as Griff [Ryan Griffin] as far as going into these next two games. And it’s something he needs to handle.” He also added that he is “not worried” about Brady’s absence, nor his commitment, per their conversation. Tom has yet to comment on the absence.

In March, Brady signed back up with the Buccaneers following a brief “retirement” from the sport. The 7-time Super Bowl champ took to Twitter to reveal what led to his change of heart. “These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG.”

