Why There’s Been ‘Tension’ In Tom Brady & Gisele’s Marriage Since His Return To NFL

When Tom Brady revealed he was returning to play football just 40 days after his original retirement announcement, fans were ecstatic to hear the NFL legend was coming back to the field. However, as pre-season practice began to take shape, it appears the decision may have adversely affected another longtime fan: his wife of more than a decade Gisele Bündchen. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Gisele is adjusting the best she can, but Tom’s ‘unretirement’ hasn’t been ‘easy’ for the supermodel.

“Gisele did her best to adjust to Tom‘s decision to go back [to the NFL] but it hasn’t been easy for her because that wasn’t their agreement,” the insider explained. “She’s a very supportive wife, but she’s also speaks her truth so there’s been a lot of tension since he went back. She needed to take some time to herself and Tom is respecting that.”

“Taking some time” also included Giselle leaving their Tampa home to stay in Costa Rica. However, the superstar couple — who share son Benjamin and daughter Vivian — have weathered a storm or two previously, and they always come out on top, per the source. “This isn’t the first time they’ve had issues and they’ve always made it through so everyone’s hopeful they’ll get through this too,” added the insider.

Speculation of trouble in paradise began in August after Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles announced Tom would be taking a temporary break from the NFL to deal with a personal matter. The coach went on to say he, Tom and the team discussed the absence ahead of training camp. “We allotted this time because he wanted to get in and get chemistry with the guys and go through two weeks of training camp, knowing he wasn’t going to play the first two games,” Bowles detailed.

While he didn’t offer any other details regarding the “personal matter,” Bowles had this to say, “[Tom] didn’t want to take away reps from Blaine [Gabbert] and Kyle [Trask] as well as Griff [Ryan Griffin] as far as going into these next two games. And it’s something he needs to handle.” He also added that he is “not worried” about Brady’s absence, nor his commitment, per their conversation. Tom has yet to comment on the absence.

In March, Brady signed back up with the Buccaneers following a brief “retirement” from the sport. The 7-time Super Bowl champ took to Twitter to reveal what led to his change of heart. “These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG.”