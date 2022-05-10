Tom Brady’s ‘Excited’ For Post-NFL Career But Swears He Has ‘Unfinished Business On The Field’

Good news, Tom Brady fans! Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch announced on Tuesday (May 10) that Tom, 44, agreed to a long-term deal to be Fox Sports’ lead NFL analyst after he retires. However, that doesn’t mean that Tom, who retired/unretired earlier in 2022, is eying the EXIT. When the news broke of this new post-football venture, Tom reminded people that he was not going anywhere yet. “Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the [Bucs],” Tom tweeted, along with the hashtag #LFG.

Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the @Buccaneers #LFG https://t.co/FwKlQp02Hi — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 10, 2022

So, there won’t be a Tom Brady-shaped hole in the NFL when he decides to call it a career. Instead, Tom will be found on Fox Sports’ football coverage. “We are pleased to announce that immediately following his playing career, 7-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady will be joining us at [Fox Sports] as our lead analyst,” said Lachlan Murdoch via Fox Sports’ Twitter. “Over the course of this long-term agreement, Tom will not only call our biggest NFL games with Kevin Burkhardt but will also serve as an ambassador for us, particularly with respect to client and promotional initiatives. We are delighted that Tom has committed to joining the Fox team and wish him all the best during this upcoming season.”

Tom gave his fans and followers a scare at the start of February. Tom and Bucs were eliminated early from the NFL playoffs, giving Brady some time to think. “I’ve done a lot of reflecting the past week and have asked myself difficult questions,” Tom said in his retirement statement. “And I am so proud of what we have achieved. My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100% of me, but right now, it’s best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes.”

View Related Gallery Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen’s Sexiest PDA Moments: Photos Of The Power Couple Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019 Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady kisses wife Gisele Bundchen after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Though the news of Brady’s retirement broke days before he confirmed the speculation, fans still felt the sting of the seven-time Super Bowl champ’s exit. So, when Tom un-retired in March, it was cause for celebration in Tampa Bay.

“These past two months, I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” he wrote. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business. LFG.”