Tom Brady & Gisele Living Separately While Dealing With Marital Issues: Report

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are taking some time apart at the moment by “living separately” among “marital issues,” CNN reported on Wednesday (September 15), citing two unnamed sources. The legendary quarterback, 45, who wed the iconic supermodel, 42, in 2009, fueled speculation of trouble in their relationship after he took a brief leave of absence to deal with “personal issues” during this year’s training camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

While Tom has not addressed his absence in the pre-season, he did make note of how his decades of playing a professional sport has impacted his personal life on Tuesday’s episode of his podcast Let’s Go. “I haven’t had a Christmas in 23 years, and I haven’t had a Thanksgiving in 23 years, I haven’t celebrated birthdays with people that I care about that are born from August to late January. And I’m not able to be at funerals and I’m not able to be at weddings,” Tom explained. “I think there comes a point in your life where you say: ‘You know what? I’ve had my fill and it’s enough and time to go on, to move into other parts of life.'”

Adding to the rumor mill, Gisele — who shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with Tom — recently said she had “concerns” about Tom returning to play in the NFL after he had briefly retired in the Spring. “This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” she told Elle magazine earlier this week. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

However, the interview was conducted before Tom’s leave of absence from the pre-season and Gisele “declined to comment” on the the rumors of an alleged separation when Elle reached out in September. Things between the couple appeared to be fine though when she opened up during the initial interview.

“I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]. I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams,” she said. “Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career—it makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I’ve done a good job on that.”

The report comes after a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Gisele is adjusting the best she can to Tom’s ‘unretirement,’ but it hasn’t been ‘easy’ for her. “Gisele did her best to adjust to Tom‘s decision to go back [to the NFL] but it hasn’t been easy for her because that wasn’t their agreement,” the insider explained. “She’s a very supportive wife, but she’s also speaks her truth so there’s been a lot of tension since he went back. She needed to take some time to herself and Tom is respecting that.”

In March, Tom signed back up with the Buccaneers following a brief “retirement” from the sport. The 7-time Super Bowl champ took to Twitter to reveal what led to his change of heart. “These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG.”