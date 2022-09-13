Tom Brady Reveals ‘Football & Family Has Always Been’ The ‘Most Important’ Amid Gisele Tension

Tom Brady says “football and family” have always been his top priorities. The NFL star, 45, talked about why football season is his favorite time of year during an episode of his SiriusXM show Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, out Sep. 12. While Tom gushed about game time, there’s word his return to the field has sparked major tension with wife Gisele Bundchen.

After cohost Jim Gray asked Tom if the only time he can find any “peace and quiet” is when “some 320-pound guys are chasing you on the field”, the quarterback reflected, “I hope that’s not the only place I find it because that’s a brutal way to go. But there is a simplicity to life when you’re in football season because there’s a rhythm to it. You know, we play every week, the schedule’s pretty much set.”

Tom continued, “But, you know, I’m finding peace in other ways of life and just loving, you know, the time when my kids are getting a little bit older. And football and family has always been the most important thing to me so it’s a good time of year.”

While wife Gisele has appeared supportive of Tom’s return to the field, tweeting “Let’s go Bucs” on before kickoff on Sep. 11, insiders have revealed she’s having a hard time with Tom flaking on retirement. “Gisele did her best to adjust to Tom’s decision to go back [to the NFL], but it hasn’t been easy for her because that wasn’t their agreement,” a source recently told HollywoodLife.

“She’s a very supportive wife, but she also speaks her truth, so there’s been a lot of tension since he went back.” Amidst the issues, Gisele left the family home in Florida to spend some time in Costa Rica. She returned to Tampa ahead of the 2022 NFL season, but did not attend Tom’s away game in Dallas.