Gisele Seemingly Shades Tom Brady As She Reacts To Post About ‘Inconsistent’ Relationships

Was Gisele Bundchen dropping a hint to Tom Brady in her latest Instagram comment? The model, 42, commented on a post from author Jay Shetty where he gave relationship advice, and she dropped the praying hands emoji in the comments, seemingly showing some agreement with the post on Tuesday, October 11. “You can’t be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again,” Jay wrote in his post.

Gisele’s comment was very simple, but so many fans responded and showed her love. Many commented heart emojis and left her supportive messages. A few people responded with eye emojis, clearly speculating that the comment may have been dropping some shade to Tom, 45, amid the reports that the couple has been having issues with their marriage.

The post about “inconsistent” relationships is similar to rumors of tension in Gisele and Tom’s marriage. A source close to the situation had revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that even though the former model wanted her husband to be happy, she was also conflicted about him returning to the NFL after announcing his retirement. “He’s made promises to her that he’s broken and she’s having a very hard time navigating her emotions about this whole ordeal. They made a deal when he would retire and she feels lied to at this point,” the insider said back in September.

Gisele’s comment came just a day after Tom opened up about his mental health on his Let’s Go podcast from SiriusXM on Monday’s episode. While the quarterback didn’t speak about his marriage or wife, he did admit to experiencing new challenges at this point in his life and career. “There’s things I’m going through in my 40s and it’s life,” he said. “And you learn to grow up and you learn to deal with life. And that’s what we’re all trying to do. We’re trying to do it the best way we can.”

Tom has also made posts on social media that fans have read into amid the rumors that the pair have been experiencing troubles with their marriage. When the seven-time Super Bowl champ shared a video of himself promoting his TB12 sports program, he set the music in the background to be the song “Wait For U” by Future featuring Drake. Despite the video having nothing to do with relationships or family, the song features a number of lines that could be applicable to the reported issues that the pair have had, and fans took note in the comment section.

The prayer hands also came about a week after it was first reported that both Tom and Gisele had retained divorce lawyers. Sources close to the couple revealed that they’d each hired attorneys to Page Six. The insider told the outlet that the pair were “looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.” Since the report, both have been seen without their wedding rings on. Gisele has been seen out and about without hers on, and Tom appeared in a Fox Sports commercial without his.