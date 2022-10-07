Tom Brady’s Wedding Ring Missing In New Commercial Amid Gisele Bundchen Split Speculation

Tom Brady ditched his wedding ring to film a new Fox Sports Soccer commercial as speculation continues to grow that his marriage to Gisele Bundchen is over. Watch it here!

October 7, 2022
Tom Brady
EXCLUSIVE: Gisele Bündchen ditches her wedding band as she takes her two children to a gym in Miami amid reports she and husband Tom Brady are headed for divorce. The 42-year-old Brazilian beauty, wearing a white vest top and grey sweats, looked downcast as she took Benjamin, 12, and nine-year-old Vivian for a workout. The Victoria's Secret model is reported to have been staying with friends in Miami, while star quarterback Brady, 45, is back in Tampa training with his Buccaneers team mates after Hurricane Ian devastated Floria's west coast. Both are reported to have hired divorce attorneys and are “exploring their options” regarding their marriage. The pair are said to have been living apart for months. Since rumors of the tensions between the pair first emerged, multiple reports claimed that Brady's decision to U-turn on his retirement earlier this year was the trigger for their marital problems. He had initially quit his career, in part, to focus on his family - as he vowed to spend more time with them since Gisele 'deserves what she needs from me as a husband, and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad.' Many believed that Brady re-entering the NFL became a bone of contention for Bündchen. However, their rift is completely unrelated to the former Patriots' star's football career, DailyMail.com can confirm. Bündchen is her husband's 'number one cheerleader' and said she would not care if he played until he was in his 50s. But the friction between the two has still resulted in them living apart from one another. 04 Oct 2022 Pictured: Gisele Bundchen. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342
Image Credit: Fox Soccer/Youtube

Tom Brady, 45, and Gisele Bundchen, 42, both ditched their sacrad wedding rings this week as speculation continued to grow that their fairytale marriage has come to an end. On Friday, Oct. 7 — one day after Gisele was photographed getting gas without her wedding band on — Fox Sports released its new 2022 FIFA World Cup commercial on YouTube titled, “2022 FIFA World Cup will make the holiday season the most wonderful time of the year.” Halfway through the upbeat Christmas-themed video, the NFL legend and father of three had a short cameo. But it wasn’t Tom’s acting ability that stood out the most, as it was the fact that he did NOT wear his wedding ring in the commercial!

In the minute-long clip, Santa was watching the world’s greatest soccer players as they prepared for the FIFA World Cup on TV. Right after the scene showed legendary soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, 38, scoring a goal, Tom appeared, eating a green vegetable. As he shook his head while watching Cristiano as well, he poked fun at his own retirement and asked himself, “He’s getting kind of old, isn’t he?” Although Tom’s scene was only a few seconds long, HollywoodLife took screengrabs from the video that only added fuel to the fire that he and his wife may be headed for a divorce. In the first screengrab, seen below, Tom looked happy as he ate a vegetable with his ringless hand.

Tom Brady
Tom Brady showed, what appeared to be his left hand, during the Fox Sports commercial and he was clearly not wearing his wedding ring, (Fox Soccer/Youtube)

Not even a second later, Tom displayed his other hand in the commercial, which also was ringless — proving, without a shadow of a doubt, that he ditched the band for the filming of the commercial. As fans know, this was just the latest sign that his marriage may be over. On Thurs., Oct. 6, Gisele appeared looking cheerful as she filled up her gas tank in Miami, Florida. In photos that can be SEEN HERE, the stunning supermodel seemed to almost flaunt the fact that she was not wearing her wedding band.

Tom Brady
Tom Brady flashed his other hand in the commercial, which was also ringless. It was released on Oct. 7, 2022 (Fox Soccer/ YouTube)

Although neither of the duo’s reps has confirmed that they are, in fact, split, several outlets have reported that it is pretty much over for the former lovebirds — and that they are living apart. In an article posted by People Magazine on Oct. 7, they wrote that their marital issues “are 10 years old,” adding, “This has been going on forever. This is nothing new to either of them.” The outlet also stated, “Gisele is doing fine. She is getting her stuff in order. They are both over [fighting for their marriage] and it’s happening now so they can do their own thing and move on.”

