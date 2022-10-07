Tom Brady’s Wedding Ring Missing In New Commercial Amid Gisele Bundchen Split Speculation

Tom Brady, 45, and Gisele Bundchen, 42, both ditched their sacrad wedding rings this week as speculation continued to grow that their fairytale marriage has come to an end. On Friday, Oct. 7 — one day after Gisele was photographed getting gas without her wedding band on — Fox Sports released its new 2022 FIFA World Cup commercial on YouTube titled, “2022 FIFA World Cup will make the holiday season the most wonderful time of the year.” Halfway through the upbeat Christmas-themed video, the NFL legend and father of three had a short cameo. But it wasn’t Tom’s acting ability that stood out the most, as it was the fact that he did NOT wear his wedding ring in the commercial!

In the minute-long clip, Santa was watching the world’s greatest soccer players as they prepared for the FIFA World Cup on TV. Right after the scene showed legendary soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, 38, scoring a goal, Tom appeared, eating a green vegetable. As he shook his head while watching Cristiano as well, he poked fun at his own retirement and asked himself, “He’s getting kind of old, isn’t he?” Although Tom’s scene was only a few seconds long, HollywoodLife took screengrabs from the video that only added fuel to the fire that he and his wife may be headed for a divorce. In the first screengrab, seen below, Tom looked happy as he ate a vegetable with his ringless hand.

Not even a second later, Tom displayed his other hand in the commercial, which also was ringless — proving, without a shadow of a doubt, that he ditched the band for the filming of the commercial. As fans know, this was just the latest sign that his marriage may be over. On Thurs., Oct. 6, Gisele appeared looking cheerful as she filled up her gas tank in Miami, Florida. In photos that can be SEEN HERE, the stunning supermodel seemed to almost flaunt the fact that she was not wearing her wedding band.

Although neither of the duo’s reps has confirmed that they are, in fact, split, several outlets have reported that it is pretty much over for the former lovebirds — and that they are living apart. In an article posted by People Magazine on Oct. 7, they wrote that their marital issues “are 10 years old,” adding, “This has been going on forever. This is nothing new to either of them.” The outlet also stated, “Gisele is doing fine. She is getting her stuff in order. They are both over [fighting for their marriage] and it’s happening now so they can do their own thing and move on.”