Tom Brady Plays Future’s ‘Wait For U’ In New Video & Fans Think It’s A Message To Gisele

The NFL star's latest Instagram video had the rapper's breakup track from his April album playing in the background.

By:
October 6, 2022 3:13PM EDT
tom brady, gisele bundchen
View gallery
Tom Brady and Gisele BundchenCostume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019
Saint-Tropez, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Tom Brady cuddles up to his wife, Gisele Bunchchen, as the couple enjoys a romantic getaway to Saint Tropez. The Brazilian model smiled as Tom leaned in and whispered in her ear as the couple was spotted briefly over the weekend during a casual outing. The pair, who have been married for 13 years, has been enjoying some time together before Tom returns to the field again for his 23rd NFL season after initially announcing his retirement in February. The seven-time Super Bowl champion and five-time Super Bowl MVP announced roughly a month later that he'd changed his mind and would play another season with the Buccaneers. *PHOTOS SHOT ON 06/27/2022* Pictured: Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady BACKGRID USA 29 JUNE 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady seen doing some shopping and getting an ice-cream in Portofino with their children Benjamin Rein and John Edward Thomas Moynahan. 29 Jun 2022 Pictured: Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady, Vivien Lake Brady. Photo credit: Oliver Palombi / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA873314_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Was Tom Brady sending a subtle message to Gisele Bundchen with his latest Instagram video? The Tampa Bay quarterback posted a fairly simple video message speaking about his TB12 sports program, but fans were quick to latch onto his song choice in the clip on Thursday, October 6. Tom, 45, set the clip to Future’s song “Wait For U,” which features Drakeand fans suspected he may have been referencing reports that he and his wife, 42, have been experiencing tension in their relationship.

The song is part of Future’s 2022 record I Never Liked You, and the song features some lyrics that could be relatable to the reports that the pair have been having relationship issues, following Tom’s decision to not retire from the NFL. “I got a career that takes my time away from women/I cannot convince you that I love you for a living,” Drake sings in the second verse.

While it’s impossible to say if the song choice was deliberate or perhaps Tom is just a major fan of Future, 38, and Drake, 25, fans immediately started reading into the song choice in the comments, and speculated that the seven-time Super Bowl champion was sending a message. “The song choice is wild,” one person wrote. “Bros listening to drake he’s really going through it,” another person said.

Tom and Gisele attend the Met Gala together in May 2019. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

The video came just days after it was reported that both Tom and Gisele have hired divorce lawyers on retainer. An insider revealed that they both were “looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be” to Page Six. Shortly after the report, the model was seen leaving a workout in Miami, without wearing her wedding ring.

Following the news that Tom decided not to follow through with his retirement, a source close to the couple revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that the pair were living separately amid the disagreement, and Gisele was upset about his decision. “He’s made promises to her that he’s broken and she’s having a very hard time navigating her emotions about this whole ordeal. They made a deal when he would retire and she feels lied to at this point,” they said.

More From Our Partners

ad