Gisele Seen In 1st Photo Since Report She & Tom Brady Have Both Hired Divorce Lawyers

On her own. The Brazilian model tried to keep a low profile while working out in Miami.

October 4, 2022 1:02PM EDT
Gisele Bundchen
Me time. Gisele Bundchen, 42, seemed to be focusing on herself as she stopped by a Miami gym for a workout session on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. In the photos, the star looked distracted as she took a phone call, amid news she and NFL pro hubby Tom Brady, 45, have hired divorce lawyers.

Gisele kept a low profile while out. Opting for a comfortable look, she went makeup free and pulled a tan baseball cap towards her browline. The star still managed to show off her bombshell figure donning a little black sports bra and body-hugging leggings.

Gisele Bunchen was seen out on Monday, Oct. 3, at a Miami gym. It was her first fighting since word she and Tom Brady had both hired divorce attorneys.

As she wandered out of the gym, Gisele had her phone close to her face. She appeared deep in conversation.

It’s been a tense few weeks between the Brazilian supermodel and her quarterback husband, according to insiders. Since the NFL season kicked off in early Sep., the pair have been courting breakup rumors.

The couple is reportedly at odds over his decision to return to football after he already announced he would retire after the 2021 season. Insiders revealed that they had been “living separately” after he took a brief leave of absence to deal with “personal issues” during this year’s summertraining camp.

So far, Gisele has yet to appear at one of Tom’s football games this season. When Hurricane Ian swept through Florida, the couple were said to be hunkering down separately, but not far from one another.

Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bundchen in a better moment.

Now, there are reports that both A-listers have hired their own high-profile divorce attorneys. The couple is now “looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be,” according to sources who spoke to Page Six. 

Things could get complicated for the very wealthy pair. They are independently worth millions and also share a reported $27 million portfolio of real estate, per Page Six.

It seems the duo weren’t able to get over their differences. Back in September, an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Gisele was working her hardest to “support” Tom’s un-retirement decision.

“Gisele did her best to adjust to Tom‘s decision to go back [to the NFL] but it hasn’t been easy for her because that wasn’t their agreement,” the insider explained. “She’s a very supportive wife, but she’s also speaks her truth so there’s been a lot of tension since he went back. She needed to take some time to herself and Tom is respecting that.”

The pair married in 2009 and share two children together: son Benjamin, 12, and a daughter, Vivian, 9. Tom is also the father of Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

