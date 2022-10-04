Tom Brady Reveals Son Jack, 15, Is Following In His Footsteps As A QB: ‘I Love Watching Him’

Sunrise, sunset. As one Brady looks to the end of his football career, another has just begun. “You know, I think one of the great highlights of my life is watching him play, and him grow and develop,” Tom Brady said of his and Bridget Moynahan‘s teenage son, Jack, playing football. Tom, 45, spoke about Jack, 15, following in his footsteps during the Oct. 3 episode of the SiriusXM podcast, Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. “I love watching him kind of dig deep and especially team sports. I love team sports because it forces you to get along with other people. It forces you to take responsibility and accountability for your actions. It teaches you discipline. It teaches you respect.”

“He’s playing high school football now,” continued Tom. “I could never imagine he’d be in high school. I never imagined him playing football. So getting out there and watching him play has been so much fun for me. And I don’t give a sh-t how well he does. I just love watching him and seeing him enjoy it with his friends. And, you know, the camaraderie at a young age. I remember being in high school myself, I loved being out there with my teammates, having pancake breakfasts on Saturdays. He has meals on Friday nights with his teammates, and it brings out the best parts of us. So it’s really a treat, as all parents know, watching their kids play.”

“You know what, he’s a grinder, and he’s a very good athlete. Great hand-eye coordination,” said Tom. “[Jack] actually moves better than I did at his age. Like I said, though, the point of sports to me, certainly in high school age, is to just enjoy it and do it with your friends. And it’ll get more serious as you get older. But at the same time, this should all be about enjoyment. I think youth sports have taken on such a competitive role in our society, but I think for a high school freshman, get out there and play and enjoy it. Learn different sports, try different things. Learn cross-training. Learn your body. Learn the disciplines of sports, learn the disciplines of respect, of showing up on time, of honoring your teammates and coaches and learning how to deal with defeat. All those things are super important as you go through life.”

When asked what position Jack plays, Tom shared that his son is “a free safety and he also plays quarterback. So, I love watching him play quarterback because I think there’s very few things in life that I could probably help him with. You know, I don’t have a lot of specialties in life other than probably throwing the football. He’s way smarter. He’s got a great work ethic. He’s just a great kid. But I can definitely help him at quarterback.”

While Tom supports seeing Jack blossom into a young man, he’s not so eager to see his little girl, Vivian, grow up. Over the weekend, Tom posted a photo of a Halloween decoration on his Instagram Story. “I want to be crystal clear about this,” the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback captioned a shot of a faux tombstone that read “Anyone Who Dates My Daughter,” a clear warning to future boys who ask Vivian, 9, out to middle school dance.

The “Brady Bunch” talk comes amid reports of Tom and Gisele Bündchen going through a rocky patch in their marriage. Gisele, 42, and Tom are reportedly living apart as they work out their issues. Gisele is working through her feelings following Tom’s decision to un-retire from football and play another season with the Bucs. “He’s made promises to her that he’s broken and she’s having a very hard time navigating her emotions about this whole ordeal,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They made a deal when he would retire, and she feels lied to at this point.”