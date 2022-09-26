Tom Brady’s 3 Kids Cheer Him On At 1st Home Game Amid Gisele Marriage Troubles: Watch

Tom Brady‘s three children supported the pro quarterback at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ home game in Florida against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, September 25. Tom, 45, walked over to the sidelines during the pregame and greeted his daughter Vivian Lake, 9, and sons Benjamin Rein, 12, and John “Jack” Edward, 15. He sweetly kissed Vivian on the top of the head, before he hugged his two boys, and then walked back on the field.

Sadly, the Buccaneers lost to the Packers 14-12, marking their first loss of the season. It was Tom’s mother and sisters who brought the kids to the game, not his wife Gisele Bündchen, 42. Gisele has not attended any of Tom’s NFL games yet this season, though she did publicly support her husband before the season opener on Sept. 11. “Let’s go @TomBrady. Let’s go Bucs!” the Brazilian supermodel wrote on Twitter at the time.

As fans know, Gisele and Tom have been experiencing marital issues due to Tom’s decision to reverse his retirement from the NFL earlier this year. At the time, Gisele seemed supportive of the decision. But over the summer, Gisele was reportedly so upset about the situation that she ditched Tom in Tampa and flew to their vacation home in Costa Rica for some space.

“Gisele did her best to adjust to Tom’s decision to go back [to the NFL], but it hasn’t been easy for her because that wasn’t their agreement,” a source recently told HollywoodLife. “She’s a very supportive wife, but she also speaks her truth, so there’s been a lot of tension since he went back.” The insider also noted that Tom has “broken” his promises to his wife about prioritizing his family over his career. “They made a deal when he would retire and she feels lied to at this point,” the source said.

In March, Brady signed back up with the Buccaneers following a brief “retirement” from the sport. The 7-time Super Bowl champ took to Twitter to reveal what led to his change of heart. “These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG.”