Tom Brady Sends ‘Warning’ To ‘Anyone Who Dates’ Daughter Vivian, 9

Tom Brady, 45, shared a photo that may be relatable to any dad of a daughter. The professional football player, who is the father of his nine-year-old daughter Vivian, recently took to his Instagram story to post the snapshot, which showed a grave with a headstone that read, “ANYONE WHO DATES MY DAUGHTER,” along with his own added caption. “I want to be crystal clear about this,” he wrote along with two laughing emojis and a red heart.

Tom’s joke about Vivian isn’t too surprising considering she’s his only daughter. The quarterback shares her along with son Benjamin, 12, with wife Gisele Bundchen. He also has another son, John, 15, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan. The athlete recently talked about how much his family means to him, in an interview on the SiriusXM show Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.

“I’m finding peace in other ways of life and just loving, you know, the time when my kids are getting a little bit older,” he said when talking about whether or not he only finds “peace and quiet” on the football field. “And football and family has always been the most important thing to me so it’s a good time of year.”

In addition to his latest comments, Tom’s family life was in the headlines when it was reported that he and Gisele have been living separately after she left their Tampa, FL home to stay in Costa Rica. The model was reportedly having a hard time after Tom took back his retirement plans to go back to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season. “Gisele isn’t back with Tom. She flew back to Florida to be with her kids but hasn’t been to their home in Tampa,” an unnamed source told Page Six last month.

“Tom is still hoping they can reconcile,” the source added. “Gisele has told him she’s leaving him before, and they always made up when she cooled down.” The source added that rumors of a divorce are “not true.”