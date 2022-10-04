Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Have Both Hired Divorce Lawyers After Growing Divide – New Report

Amid Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's marriage woes, the supermodel and Super Bowl champion have reportedly lawyered up and are preparing for a possible divorce.

October 4, 2022 12:40PM EDT
Tom Brady and Gisele BundchenCostume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019
Saint-Tropez, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Tom Brady cuddles up to his wife, Gisele Bunchchen, as the couple enjoys a romantic getaway to Saint Tropez. The Brazilian model smiled as Tom leaned in and whispered in her ear as the couple was spotted briefly over the weekend during a casual outing. The pair, who have been married for 13 years, has been enjoying some time together before Tom returns to the field again for his 23rd NFL season after initially announcing his retirement in February. The seven-time Super Bowl champion and five-time Super Bowl MVP announced roughly a month later that he'd changed his mind and would play another season with the Buccaneers. *PHOTOS SHOT ON 06/27/2022* Pictured: Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady BACKGRID USA 29 JUNE 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady seen doing some shopping and getting an ice-cream in Portofino with their children Benjamin Rein and John Edward Thomas Moynahan. 29 Jun 2022 Pictured: Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady, Vivien Lake Brady. Photo credit: Oliver Palombi / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA873314_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Shutterstock

The marriage of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen may not survive this football season. As Tom, 45, and Gisele, 42, go through a rocky patch of their 12-year marriage, Page Six reports that both have retained divorce lawyers. The couple, who have been living separately for months, is “looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be,” one of Page Six’s sources says. The two share a son, Benjamin, 12, and a daughter, Vivian, 9. (Tom is also the father of Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.) The publication reports that the parents, who are involved in their kids’ lives, would share joint custody in any separation.

It’s possible that the couple would file for divorce in Florida, reports Page Six, since Tom and the family relocated down to the state following his decision to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The couple is reportedly figuring out how to divide their $26 million property portfolio. They bought a $17 million home on Indian Creed Island in Miami, nicknamed “Billionaires Bunker” for the wealth of those who live there. Gisele and Tom also own a condo at 70 Vestry St. in Tribeca, valued at $3.6 million, as well as a $5.7 million property at the Yellowstone Club in Montana, according to Page Six.

Tom and Gisele in 2019 (Shutterstock)

On top of that, there’s Tom’s estimated net worth. “Brady actually made even more off the field—$52 million—on the 2022 Forbes list of the world’s highest-paid athletes, placing ninth overall with $83.9 million over the 12 months ending in May,” Forbes wrote in August. HollywoodLife has reached out to Gisele and Tom for comment.

Tom and Gisele at the 2019 Met Gala (Shutterstock)

Tom and Gisele have been dealing with rumors of a failing marriage since Tom took a leave of absence from training camp in August for a “personal issue.” Though there was early speculation that Tom was possibly joining The Masked Singer, reports soon claimed that he and his wife were on the outs over his decision to un-retire from football. They reportedly got into a disagreement during training camp, which resulted in Gisele leaving their home for a residence in Costa Rica. “Tom is still hoping they can reconcile,” an anonymous source told Page Six in September. “Gisele has told him she’s leaving him before, and they always made up when she cooled down.”

“Gisele did her best to adjust to Tom’s decision to go back [to the NFL], but it hasn’t been easy for her because that wasn’t their agreement,” an insider explained to HollywoodLife shortly after that. “She’s a very supportive wife, but she also speaks her truth, so there’s been a lot of tension since he returned. This isn’t the first time they’ve had issues, and they’ve always made it through, so everyone’s hopeful they’ll get through this too.”

