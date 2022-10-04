Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Have Both Hired Divorce Lawyers After Growing Divide – New Report

The marriage of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen may not survive this football season. As Tom, 45, and Gisele, 42, go through a rocky patch of their 12-year marriage, Page Six reports that both have retained divorce lawyers. The couple, who have been living separately for months, is “looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be,” one of Page Six’s sources says. The two share a son, Benjamin, 12, and a daughter, Vivian, 9. (Tom is also the father of Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.) The publication reports that the parents, who are involved in their kids’ lives, would share joint custody in any separation.

It’s possible that the couple would file for divorce in Florida, reports Page Six, since Tom and the family relocated down to the state following his decision to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The couple is reportedly figuring out how to divide their $26 million property portfolio. They bought a $17 million home on Indian Creed Island in Miami, nicknamed “Billionaires Bunker” for the wealth of those who live there. Gisele and Tom also own a condo at 70 Vestry St. in Tribeca, valued at $3.6 million, as well as a $5.7 million property at the Yellowstone Club in Montana, according to Page Six.

On top of that, there’s Tom’s estimated net worth. “Brady actually made even more off the field—$52 million—on the 2022 Forbes list of the world’s highest-paid athletes, placing ninth overall with $83.9 million over the 12 months ending in May,” Forbes wrote in August. HollywoodLife has reached out to Gisele and Tom for comment.

Tom and Gisele have been dealing with rumors of a failing marriage since Tom took a leave of absence from training camp in August for a “personal issue.” Though there was early speculation that Tom was possibly joining The Masked Singer, reports soon claimed that he and his wife were on the outs over his decision to un-retire from football. They reportedly got into a disagreement during training camp, which resulted in Gisele leaving their home for a residence in Costa Rica. “Tom is still hoping they can reconcile,” an anonymous source told Page Six in September. “Gisele has told him she’s leaving him before, and they always made up when she cooled down.”

“Gisele did her best to adjust to Tom’s decision to go back [to the NFL], but it hasn’t been easy for her because that wasn’t their agreement,” an insider explained to HollywoodLife shortly after that. “She’s a very supportive wife, but she also speaks her truth, so there’s been a lot of tension since he returned. This isn’t the first time they’ve had issues, and they’ve always made it through, so everyone’s hopeful they’ll get through this too.”