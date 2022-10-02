Gisele Bundchen Seen Solo In Miami Among Reported Marriage Problems With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen was spotted running errands by herself in Miami on Friday (September 30) amid her reported marital woes with husband Tom Brady. The Brazilian supermodel rocked a casual ensemble featuring a simple white tee and matching yoga pants, as seen in photos here. The sighting comes just days after Gisele skipped Tom’s opening game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Their two kids, Ben, 12, and Violet, 9, however, were there to cheer him on.

Two weeks ago, it was reported that the couple were taking some time apart at the moment by “living separately.” The legendary quarterback, 45, who wed the iconic beauty, 42, in 2009, fueled speculation of trouble in their relationship after he took a brief leave of absence to deal with “personal issues” during this year’s training camp with the Buccaneers.

While Tom has not addressed his absence in the pre-season, he did make note of how his decades of playing pro football has impacted his personal life on his podcast Let’s Go. “I haven’t had a Christmas in 23 years, and I haven’t had a Thanksgiving in 23 years, I haven’t celebrated birthdays with people that I care about that are born from August to late January. And I’m not able to be at funerals and I’m not able to be at weddings,” Tom explained. “I think there comes a point in your life where you say: ‘You know what? I’ve had my fill and it’s enough and time to go on, to move into other parts of life.’”

Adding to the rumor mill, Gisele recently said she had “concerns” about Tom returning to play in the NFL after he had briefly retired in the Spring. “This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” she told Elle magazine earlier this week. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

The interview comes after a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Gisele is adjusting the best she can to Tom’s ‘unretirement,’ but it hasn’t been ‘easy’ for her. “Gisele did her best to adjust to Tom‘s decision to go back [to the NFL] but it hasn’t been easy for her because that wasn’t their agreement,” the insider explained. “She’s a very supportive wife, but she’s also speaks her truth so there’s been a lot of tension since he went back. She needed to take some time to herself and Tom is respecting that.”

In March, Tom signed back up with the Buccaneers following a brief “retirement” from the sport. The 7-time Super Bowl champ took to Twitter to reveal what led to his change of heart. “These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG.”