Gisele Bundchen Seen Solo In Miami Among Reported Marriage Problems With Tom Brady

Gisele rocked a casual white ensemble while running errands, as the superstar couple reportedly deal with marital woes.

By:
October 2, 2022 2:29PM EDT
View gallery
Tom Brady and Gisele BundchenCostume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019
Saint-Tropez, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Tom Brady cuddles up to his wife, Gisele Bunchchen, as the couple enjoys a romantic getaway to Saint Tropez. The Brazilian model smiled as Tom leaned in and whispered in her ear as the couple was spotted briefly over the weekend during a casual outing. The pair, who have been married for 13 years, has been enjoying some time together before Tom returns to the field again for his 23rd NFL season after initially announcing his retirement in February. The seven-time Super Bowl champion and five-time Super Bowl MVP announced roughly a month later that he'd changed his mind and would play another season with the Buccaneers. *PHOTOS SHOT ON 06/27/2022* Pictured: Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady BACKGRID USA 29 JUNE 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady seen doing some shopping and getting an ice-cream in Portofino with their children Benjamin Rein and John Edward Thomas Moynahan. 29 Jun 2022 Pictured: Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady, Vivien Lake Brady. Photo credit: Oliver Palombi / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA873314_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: SplashNews

Gisele Bündchen was spotted running errands by herself in Miami on Friday (September 30) amid her reported marital woes with husband Tom Brady. The Brazilian supermodel rocked a casual ensemble featuring a simple white tee and matching yoga pants, as seen in photos here. The sighting comes just days after Gisele skipped Tom’s opening game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Their two kids, Ben, 12, and Violet, 9, however, were there to cheer him on.

Gisele was spotted solo in Miami amid reported marital issues with Tom Brady. (SplashNews)

Two weeks ago, it was reported that the couple were taking some time apart at the moment by “living separately.” The legendary quarterback, 45, who wed the iconic beauty, 42, in 2009, fueled speculation of trouble in their relationship after he took a brief leave of absence to deal with “personal issues” during this year’s training camp with the Buccaneers.

While Tom has not addressed his absence in the pre-season, he did make note of how his decades of playing pro football has impacted his personal life on his podcast Let’s Go. “I haven’t had a Christmas in 23 years, and I haven’t had a Thanksgiving in 23 years, I haven’t celebrated birthdays with people that I care about that are born from August to late January. And I’m not able to be at funerals and I’m not able to be at weddings,” Tom explained. “I think there comes a point in your life where you say: ‘You know what? I’ve had my fill and it’s enough and time to go on, to move into other parts of life.’”

Adding to the rumor mill, Gisele recently said she had “concerns” about Tom returning to play in the NFL after he had briefly retired in the Spring. “This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” she told Elle magazine earlier this week. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

The interview comes after a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Gisele is adjusting the best she can to Tom’s ‘unretirement,’ but it hasn’t been ‘easy’ for her. “Gisele did her best to adjust to Tom‘s decision to go back [to the NFL] but it hasn’t been easy for her because that wasn’t their agreement,” the insider explained. “She’s a very supportive wife, but she’s also speaks her truth so there’s been a lot of tension since he went back. She needed to take some time to herself and Tom is respecting that.”

In March, Tom signed back up with the Buccaneers following a brief “retirement” from the sport. The 7-time Super Bowl champ took to Twitter to reveal what led to his change of heart. “These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG.”

More From Our Partners

ad