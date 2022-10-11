Tom Brady Admits He’s ‘Going Through’ Some Things Amid Gisele Bundchen Divorce Speculation

Tom Brady got candid about his mental health during an appearance on his Let’s Go! SiriusXM show on Monday, October 10. While the NFL player, 45, didn’t discuss the speculation about his reported marital troubles with Gisele Bundchen, he did speak about having some issues in his life that he was in the process of working through.

While Tom didn’t mention Gisele, 42, or get into the details, he did explain that he was working on being the best version of himself. “There’s things I’m going through in my 40s and it’s life,” he said. “And you learn to grow up and you learn to deal with life. And that’s what we’re all trying to do. We’re trying to do it the best way we can.”

When discussing his mental health, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback explained that part of his process was both about “trying to do the best you can do,” while also “understanding that life has its stresses.” To help deal with those stresses, Tom said he tries to tackle them with “understanding”, “a great support system” and “introspectiveness.” He also revealed the questions that he likes to ask himself amid those struggles. “Where do I need to commit my time and energy to? And how can I lessen some of the stress and lessen the burden on me so that I can be good for people around me,” he said on the podcast.

While Tom didn’t speak about his relationship, the interview came amid many fans speculating that the NFL star and his wife Gisele have been going through marital issues. In early October, it was reported that both Tom and Gisele had retained divorce lawyers, per Page Six. Both the football player and former model have been seen out and about without their wedding rings on, during the ongoing speculation.

Reports about problems in the couple’s marriage surfaced following Tom’s decision to come out of retirement shortly after announcing it and rejoining the NFL for another season. A source familiar with the situation revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively in September that even though Gisele wanted to support her husband, she was “having a hard time navigating her emotions,” following his call not to retire. ” They made a deal when he would retire and she feels lied to at this point,” the insider said.