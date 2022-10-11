Tom Brady Admits He’s ‘Going Through’ Some Things Amid Gisele Bundchen Divorce Speculation

The NFL star opened up about 'learning to grow up and learning to deal with life,' after reports that he and his wife have retained divorce lawyers on a new episode of his podcast.

By:
October 11, 2022 4:41PM EDT
tom brady, gisele bundchen
View gallery
Tom Brady and Gisele BundchenCostume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019
Saint-Tropez, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Tom Brady cuddles up to his wife, Gisele Bunchchen, as the couple enjoys a romantic getaway to Saint Tropez. The Brazilian model smiled as Tom leaned in and whispered in her ear as the couple was spotted briefly over the weekend during a casual outing. The pair, who have been married for 13 years, has been enjoying some time together before Tom returns to the field again for his 23rd NFL season after initially announcing his retirement in February. The seven-time Super Bowl champion and five-time Super Bowl MVP announced roughly a month later that he'd changed his mind and would play another season with the Buccaneers. *PHOTOS SHOT ON 06/27/2022* Pictured: Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady BACKGRID USA 29 JUNE 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady seen doing some shopping and getting an ice-cream in Portofino with their children Benjamin Rein and John Edward Thomas Moynahan. 29 Jun 2022 Pictured: Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady, Vivien Lake Brady. Photo credit: Oliver Palombi / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA873314_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Tom Brady got candid about his mental health during an appearance on his Let’s Go! SiriusXM show on Monday, October 10. While the NFL player, 45, didn’t discuss the speculation about his reported marital troubles with Gisele Bundchen, he did speak about having some issues in his life that he was in the process of working through.

While Tom didn’t mention Gisele, 42, or get into the details, he did explain that he was working on being the best version of himself. “There’s things I’m going through in my 40s and it’s life,” he said. “And you learn to grow up and you learn to deal with life. And that’s what we’re all trying to do. We’re trying to do it the best way we can.”

Tom and Gisele walk the red carpet at the 2012 Met Gala. (Shutterstock)

When discussing his mental health, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback explained that part of his process was both about “trying to do the best you can do,” while also “understanding that life has its stresses.” To help deal with those stresses, Tom said he tries to tackle them with “understanding”, “a great support system” and “introspectiveness.” He also revealed the questions that he likes to ask himself amid those struggles. “Where do I need to commit my time and energy to? And how can I lessen some of the stress and lessen the burden on me so that I can be good for people around me,” he said on the podcast.

While Tom didn’t speak about his relationship, the interview came amid many fans speculating that the NFL star and his wife Gisele have been going through marital issues. In early October, it was reported that both Tom and Gisele had retained divorce lawyers, per Page SixBoth the football player and former model have been seen out and about without their wedding rings on, during the ongoing speculation.

Tom and Gisele pose for a photo at the 2019 Met Gala. (Shutterstock)

Reports about problems in the couple’s marriage surfaced following Tom’s decision to come out of retirement shortly after announcing it and rejoining the NFL for another season. A source familiar with the situation revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively in September that even though Gisele wanted to support her husband, she was “having a hard time navigating her emotions,” following his call not to retire. ” They made a deal when he would retire and she feels lied to at this point,” the insider said.

More From Our Partners

ad