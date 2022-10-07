Gisele Bundchen Seen Without Wedding Ring After She & Tom Brady Hire Divorce Lawyers

Gisele was seen sans wedding ring and looking gorgeous yet again, this time carrying a laptop and exiting a building in Miami!

October 7, 2022 5:08PM EDT
Tom Brady and Gisele BundchenCostume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019
Saint-Tropez, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Tom Brady cuddles up to his wife, Gisele Bunchchen, as the couple enjoys a romantic getaway to Saint Tropez. The Brazilian model smiled as Tom leaned in and whispered in her ear as the couple was spotted briefly over the weekend during a casual outing. The pair, who have been married for 13 years, has been enjoying some time together before Tom returns to the field again for his 23rd NFL season after initially announcing his retirement in February. The seven-time Super Bowl champion and five-time Super Bowl MVP announced roughly a month later that he'd changed his mind and would play another season with the Buccaneers. *PHOTOS SHOT ON 06/27/2022* Pictured: Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady BACKGRID USA 29 JUNE 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady seen doing some shopping and getting an ice-cream in Portofino with their children Benjamin Rein and John Edward Thomas Moynahan. 29 Jun 2022 Pictured: Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady, Vivien Lake Brady. Photo credit: Oliver Palombi / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA873314_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Gisele Bundchen was seen out and about in Miami on Thursday, October 6, as one of the country’s most powerful marriages seemingly continued to unravel. The supermodel, 42, stepped out wearing a breezy, oversized white top, a pair of fitted jeans, flip flops, and for the second time in two days, no wedding ring. In photos, which you can SEE HERE, the embattled wife of Tom Brady carried a leather-encased laptop and a water bottle as she made her way from a building to a vehicle. The stunning former Victoria’s Secret Angel wore her famous wavy tresses long, keeping her makeup minimal and carrying a casual denim quilted handbag.

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady (Shutterstock)

Though she conspicuously did not wear a wedding band, she did rock a large green stone on one finger, and wore a bracelet, gold necklace, and small hoop earrings. She finished the look with a sleek pair of sunnies. Gisele’s solo outing follows a sighting on Wednesday, October 5 with her children with the NFL great, Benjamin, 12, Vivian, 9. She was reportedly taking them to a gym in the Miami area.

And all of this comes as rumors surrounding the couple escalate, culminating in a report that the power couple had both hired divorce attorneys and are headed for a formal split. Per sources for Page Six, they are “looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.” The October 4 report also claimed that the feuding couple, who have been married since 2009, would share joint custody in the event of a divorce. They’ve reportedly been living separately for months.

“I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is,” one of the sources familiar with the situation told the outlet. “I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.”

Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bundchen during a previous outing (Splashnews)

Tom and Gisele’s marriage reportedly came to a head after Tom reneged on his decision to retire from the NFL earlier this year. He’s currently playing for the Buccaneers again, and Gisele has been conspicuously absent from his games. “Gisele did her best to adjust to Tom‘s decision to go back [to the NFL] but it hasn’t been easy for her because that wasn’t their agreement,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in September as the drama unfolded. “She’s a very supportive wife, but she’s also speaks her truth so there’s been a lot of tension since he went back. She needed to take some time to herself and Tom is respecting that.”

