Victoria’s Secret Angel Lais Ribeiro Marries NBA Star Joakim Noah In Brazil: Photos

Model and Victoria’s Secret Angel Lais Ribeiro is a married woman! She walked down the aisle with former NBA player Joakim Noah in a beautiful beach ceremony in their home country of Brazil on July 7. Both Lais and Joakim wore white at their nuptials, while their bridal and groom parties were garbed in a sand color. Lais picked a beautiful fit and flare gown with a semi-sheer bodice embroidered with floral details. Her sleeves were an off-the-shoulder fit and were composed of more embroidered flowers, which were also featured on her tulle skirt. Joakim, for his part, donned a white suit. Both accessorized with white flowers, Joakim with a boutonnière pinned to the left side of his chest, and Lais with flowers pinned to the right side of her hair. She wore her hair down in beachy waves for the ceremony, while Lais had his in a bun.

Lais and Joakim read their vows and kissed for the first time as husband and wife under a gorgeous floral archway composed of red, white, and pink roses. The same roses lined the aisle that Lais’ dad walked her down while wearing a navy suit. Lais went for traditional white flowers for her bridal bouquet, which spilled over her hands like a gentle wave. In other snapshots of the ceremony, guests can be seen standing in brightly colored outfits as they watched the beautiful couple say, “I do.” Celebrity guests in attendance included Derrick Rose, Sara Sampaio, and Alaina Anderson.

The happy couple got engaged at the Burning Man festival in 2019, which Lais memorialized in a heartfelt post on Instagram. “I’m a bit late for Burning Man pics and of course I didn’t touch my phone for 5 days and I don’t have a single pic but thanks to my Bff @jeromeduran he captured one of the best moments in my life! @stickity13 surprised me at my fav place in the world and proposed,” she wrote alongside pictures of her hugging her fiancé. “And I couldn’t be happier! We are getting married guys.”

The athlete also shared his own post to celebrate the special moment. “Proposing to you was the easiest decision of my life. Seeing that smile riding the playa at the burn… I will never forget that,” he sweetly wrote alongside a photo of him kissing his future wife and a selfie with her. “I got your back picanha!!! I know you know because I tell you everyday. I love u. On another note this wedding is about to be lit.”

The lovebirds first sparked a romance in 2018 and the rest is history. Congratulations to the happy couple!