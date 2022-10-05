Gisele Bündchen Seen In 1st Photos Without Her Wedding Band As She Spends Time With Kids

The ring-free outing is only intensifying the breakup gossip. Earlier, it was reported the pair both hired divorce lawyers.

October 5, 2022 12:36PM EDT
EXCLUSIVE: Gisele Bündchen ditches her wedding band as she takes her two children to a gym in Miami amid reports she and husband Tom Brady are headed for divorce. The 42-year-old Brazilian beauty, wearing a white vest top and grey sweats, looked downcast as she took Benjamin, 12, and nine-year-old Vivian for a workout. The Victoria's Secret model is reported to have been staying with friends in Miami, while star quarterback Brady, 45, is back in Tampa training with his Buccaneers team mates after Hurricane Ian devastated Floria's west coast. Both are reported to have hired divorce attorneys and are “exploring their options” regarding their marriage. The pair are said to have been living apart for months. Since rumors of the tensions between the pair first emerged, multiple reports claimed that Brady's decision to U-turn on his retirement earlier this year was the trigger for their marital problems. He had initially quit his career, in part, to focus on his family - as he vowed to spend more time with them since Gisele 'deserves what she needs from me as a husband, and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad.' Many believed that Brady re-entering the NFL became a bone of contention for Bündchen. However, their rift is completely unrelated to the former Patriots' star's football career, DailyMail.com can confirm. Bündchen is her husband's 'number one cheerleader' and said she would not care if he played until he was in his 50s. But the friction between the two has still resulted in them living apart from one another. 04 Oct 2022 Pictured: Gisele Bundchen. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342
It looks like things really may be over between Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady. The Brazilian model, 42, was noticeably without her wedding ring while taking their two kids Benjamin, 12, and nine-year-old Vivian to their Miami gym on Oct. 5, 2022. The sighting made rumors the duo was headed for divorce all the more real.

Gisele Bundchen wasn’t wearing a wedding ring while out in Miami with her kids. The outing intensified rumors she and Tom Brady are divorcing. (MEGA)

Though Gisele’s personal life may be less-than-perfect, she looked like she was coping just fine. She didn’t seem downcast, even cracking a small smile as she looked down at her hands. Her hands were full, however, as she carried an armful of the kids’ athletic gear.

The catwalk queen was still glowing, showing off dewy, golden skin with her caramel blonde tresses down, shiny and smooth. She went with a basic look, rocking a white tank top and grey sweats for the gym trip.

The model’s hand was noticely bare. She and Tom have reportedly been at odds over his return to the NFL. (MEGA)

The family outing comes after reports that both of the A-listers had secured divorce attorneys. The couple is currently “looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be,” according to sources who spoke to Page Six.

It’s been a tense few weeks between the retired Victoria’s Secret Angel and her quarterback husband, according to insiders. Since the NFL season kicked off in early Sep., the pair have been courting breakup rumors.

Gisele doted on her kids, not looking worried about what was going on with Tom. (MEGA)

The couple is reportedly at odds over his decision to return to football after he already announced he would retire after the 2021 season. Insiders revealed that they had been “living separately” after he took a brief leave of absence to deal with “personal issues” during this year’s summer training camp.

So far, Gisele has yet to appear at one of Tom’s football games this season. When Hurricane Ian swept through Florida, the couple were said to be hunkering down separately, but not far from one another.

