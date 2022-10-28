Gisele Bundchen Admits She & Tom Brady ‘Grew Apart’ Before Divorce As She Vows To ‘Prioritize’ Their 2 Children

After much speculation about a marital rift between Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady, the supermodel confirmed their divorce was finalized on Friday, Oct. 28. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Gisele shared a heartbreaking message about the end of their 13-year marriage, admitting the superstar couple “grew apart” and will now be focusing on “co-parenting” their two children: Ben, 12, and Violet, 9,

“With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorcem” Gisele began. “My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.”

Gisele went on to say that the decision to call off a marriage is difficult for any couple. “But we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always,” she added. “I kindly ask that our privacy be respected during this sensitive time.”

Her former better half also shared a statement to his Instagram Story, saying the pair made the decision to split “amicably” and with “gratitude.” Tom added, “We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

Rumors of trouble in paradise between the couple were exacerbated when the legendary quarterback missed 11 days of Tampa Bay Buccaneer’s training camp in the summer due to “personal reasons.” The brief leave of absence came just before Gisele skipped out on attending the first game of the season, although the couple’s two children were there to cheer Tom on.

While Tom has not addressed his absence in the pre-season, he did make note of his personal life on his Let’s Go! SiriusXM show on Monday, October 10. “There’s things I’m going through in my 40s and it’s life,” he said. “And you learn to grow up and you learn to deal with life. And that’s what we’re all trying to do. We’re trying to do it the best way we can.”

Adding to the rumor mill, Gisele recently said she had “concerns” about Tom returning to play in the NFL after he had briefly retired in the spring. “This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” she told Elle magazine. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

In March, Tom signed back up with the Buccaneers following a brief “retirement” from the sport. The 7-time Super Bowl champ took to Twitter to reveal what led to his change of heart. “These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG.”

Meanwhile, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the Brazilian supermodel is “going through a lot right now” and handling it all with the help of her five sisters, Gabriela, Rafaela, Graziela, Raquel and fraternal twin Patricia. “Gisele feels so grateful and blessed to have her sisters in her life because these are the times they show just how much they care,” the insider said. “Gisele is going through a lot right now and they’ve absolutely been there for her in every way.”