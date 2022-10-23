Gisele Bundchen’s ‘Special Bond’ With Sisters Is Helping Her Through Issues With Tom Brady (Exclusive)

Gisele Bündchen’s large family has been circling their wagons around her during her rumored split with Tom Brady after 13 years of marriage. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the Brazilian supermodel is “going through a lot right now” and handling it all exceptionally well with the help of her five sisters, particularly her fraternal twin Patricia.

“Gisele has been spending a ton of time connecting with family, exercising, meditating, and spending time with her kids,” the insider said, referencing her and Tom’s two children, Ben, 12, and Violet, 9. “Gisele is incredibly close with her sisters, particularly her twin sister Pati, who she’s been able to open up to about all of this. Gisele feels a special bond with Pati and they communicate multiple times a day. Not only because Pati is her spokesperson and manager, but as her sister, so they always know what’s going on in each other’s lives.”

Rumors of trouble in paradise between Gisele and Tom were exacerbated when the NFL icon missed 11 days of Tampa Bay Buccaneer’s training camp in the summer due to “personal reasons.” The brief leave of absence came just before Gisele skipped out on attending the first game of the season, although the couple’s two children were there to cheer Tom on.

“Gisele feels so grateful and blessed to have her sisters in her life because these are the times they show just how much they care,” the source continued, referencing Gisele’s four other sisters: Gabriela, Rafaela, Graziela and Raquel. “Gisele is going through a lot right now and they’ve absolutely been there for her in every way.” They added, “Gisele doesn’t know what she’d do without her sisters. They mean everything to her.”

While Tom has not addressed his absence in the pre-season, he did make note of his personal life on his Let’s Go! SiriusXM show on Monday, October 10. “There’s things I’m going through in my 40s and it’s life,” he said. “And you learn to grow up and you learn to deal with life. And that’s what we’re all trying to do. We’re trying to do it the best way we can.”

Adding to the rumor mill, Gisele recently said she had “concerns” about Tom returning to play in the NFL safter he had briefly retired in the Spring. “This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” she told Elle magazine. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

In March, Tom signed back up with the Buccaneers following a brief “retirement” from the sport. The 7-time Super Bowl champ took to Twitter to reveal what led to his change of heart. “These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG.”