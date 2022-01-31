Listen

Tom Brady Plays Coy As He Breaks Silence Over Retirement Reports: I’m Taking It ‘Day By Day’

Tom Brady
Eric Canha/CSM/Shutterstock
tom brady training camp
Natalie Hunter
News Writer

Tom Brady isn’t willing to fully commit to retiring from the NFL despite what has been going around the rumor mill.

Tom Brady, 44, has finally spoken out about reports regarding his retirement and he isn’t giving his fans much to go off of. While news broke this weekend that he’s retiring, the Buccaneers player is denying that his decision has been officially made yet. During the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” the latter put the quarterback in the hot seat and asked if the status on his decision about retiring has changed over the course of the week.

Tom Brady
Tom Brady on the football field. (Eric Canha/CSM/Shutterstock)

Based on Tom’s response, it seems he may not have made a decision after all. “You know, it was a good week for me and I’m just still going through the process that I said I was going through,” he shared. Sometimes it takes some time to really evaluate how you feel and what you want to do. I think when the time is right I’ll be ready to make a decision one way or another just like I said last week.”

So he isn’t officially retiring as of yet. While he hasn’t committed to retiring, he hasn’t committed to not retiring either. He assured his co-host he’s taking his decision seriously and is very torn on the matter. “Literally it’s day to day with me.  I’m just trying to do the best I can every day and evaluate things as they come and trying to make a great decision for me and my family,” he shared.

Tom Brady
Tom Brady. (Shutterstock)

The Super Bowl champion isn’t even sure about the timeline of when he’ll commit to a decision one way or the other. “I don’t know, I know when the time is right, so like I’ve always said I’m very blessed to play as long as I have,” he shared. “As things have gone on in the later parts of my career, whether that was five years ago or even this year, you know, there’s a lot of interest in when I’m going to stop playing.  And I understand that.  It’s not that I don’t recognize that.  It’s just when I know I’ll know and when I don’t know I don’t know, and I’m not going to race to some conclusion about that.”

ESPN reported that Tom Brady would be retiring from the NFL for good on Saturday, January 29. The sports outlet shared that sources close to the football player said he has been preparing to announce his retirement and that he’s ready to move onto the next chapter of his life. Sources told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that whatever the decision may be, his wife Gisele Bundchen will play a big role in his decision.

 