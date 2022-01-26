Mary J. Blige Stuns In Sheer Lace Corset & Skirt For Cover Of ‘Elle’ Ahead Of Super Bowl

Mary J. Blige looked fabulous when she graced the cover of Elle in a skintight, sheer mesh midi dress that revealed her toned figure.

Mary J. Blige, 51, landed the February 2022 cover of Elle and the singer looked better than ever in a slew of sexy outfits. On the cover, Mary had her long blonde hair down in voluminous waves with a brown smokey eye, a nude matte lip, and extra-long lashes.

As for her outfit on the cover, she rocked a faux-fur brown Burberry coat with a pair of sheer brown Versace tights, big gold Sister Love hoop earrings, Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello necklaces, and brown crystal bedazzled Paris Texas boots.

Our favorite outfit that she wore for the shoot was her plunging black lace Gucci bustier that was skintight on the bodice, showing off her tiny waist. She styled the corset with a matching high-waisted black lace Gucci midi skirt that was completely see-through revealing her high-waisted underwear.

As if her outfits couldn’t get any better, Mary slayed in a white Area x Dingyun Zhang crystal puffer vest with a pair of skintight, white Emilio Pucci boot leggings. She accessorized her look with a pair of silver Sister Love hoop earrings and an Area necklace.

In her final look for the shoot, Mary wore a puffy black David Koma jacket with a vest underneath, styled with tight black pants. She topped her look off with Chanel sunglasses and metallic purple Christian Louboutin boots.

Mary is set to headline the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show on February 13. She will perform alongside Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and Dr. Dre.