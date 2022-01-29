Tom Brady’s Wife: Everything To Know About Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady is considered the greatest quarterback of all time and his gorgeous wife is no slouch either! Find out all about Gisele Bundchen here!

Tom Brady is reportedly retiring from the NFL after 22 seasons and 7 Super Bowl championships! After dominating the game with the New England Patriots from 2000 to 2020 and scoring huge with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since, Tom is finally ready to step off the field, according to ESPN. Sources told the outlet that he’s ready to announce his retirement any day now. Another insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the California native “is going to sign a one-day contract with the New England Patriots and officially announce his retirement likely early next week once New England gets over the blizzard that is happening right now.”

In his personal life, Tom is a superstar as well. He’s a co-parenting champ with his ex, actress Bridget Moynahan, as they both help raise their 14-year-old son Jack. After his split with Bridget, he went on to marry Gisele Bundchen, who is often considered the GOAT in her area of expertise, Find out all about the beauty, below.

Gisele is one of the highest paid supermodels

Gisele was born in Brazil on July 20, 1980. At the age of 18, she appeared on the cover of both Italian and British Vogue. Since then, she has appeared on hundreds of high-fashion magazines and walked in tons of runway shows. Her expansive career as a cover girl, Victoria’s Secret Angel and actress would make her the 16th richest woman in entertainment in 2006, followed by the top spot on Forbes top-earning model list in 2012. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Giselle is worth $400 million and pulls in $40 million annually for her modeling contracts.

Tom’s proposal to Gisele began with a lie

Tom and Gisele began their romance in 2006 after friends set them up on a blind date. “When he proposed to me, he made up this whole story [about] how my apartment was flooding,” Gisele said of their engagement to W magazine. “And I ran over there to try to fix the situation. When I got there, the whole apartment had candles and rose petals, and then he went down on his knees to propose.”

“And I’m like, ‘Get up, ’cause he just had surgery and had three staph infections. I’m like ‘What are you doing?!’ He’s like, ‘I gotta go on my knees.’ I’m like, ‘No, no, no! Get up, please.’ So, and here we are.” The pair would go on to marry in 2009 in Los Angeles.

Gisele is a proud mother and stepmother

Gisele and Tom welcomed their first child in 2009, son Benjamin. Three years later, daughter Vivian would join the family. The model told W magazine that the best part about being a mom is “the love you receive and the love you feel.” The hardest part, she joked, is “sleep deprivation.”

She is also proud of her stepson Jack. And quite protective! When Tom said he wanted Jack to follow in his footsteps as a quarterback for the University of Michigan, Tom said Gisele stepped in and argued, “‘Just let him be what he wants to be for god’s sakes!'”

Gisele is the secret to their success, according to Tom

Gisele and Tom have been happily married for more than a decade. When asked how they have managed to be so successful, Tom said it was all due to his gorgeous wife. “I give her a lot of credit for that you know she’s, she’s the one that you know supports the family, she’s the one that at the end of the day makes a lot of sacrifices,” he told Good Morning America. “She brings out the best version of me.”