Cameron Diaz Announces She’s Coming Out of Retirement With Help From Tom Brady

Cameron Diaz is coming back to the big screen! The star, who previously said she was retired from movie-making, is dusting off her acting chops after signing on for a role alongside Jamie Foxx in an upcoming Netflix film called Back in Action! The announcement was made via Jamie’s social media on Wednesday, June 29, where he posted an audio recording of a phone call between himself, Cameron and Tom Brady! Jamie had enlisted the help of his NFL GOAT buddy to reassure the Charlie’s Angel’s vet she’s ready to get back in the game! Listen, below!

Cameron I hope you aren’t mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT. @CameronDiaz and I are BACK IN ACTION – our new movie with @NetflixFilm. Production starting later this year!! 🦊🐐 pic.twitter.com/vyaGrUmbWb — Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) June 29, 2022

“I was talking to Jamie, and he said you needed a few tips on how to unretire,” Tom told Cameron after Jamie patched him through on the call. “And I am relatively successful and unretiring,” he added, referencing his return to football after announcing his retirement earlier this year. Cameron replied, “Honestly, exactly what I needed.”

Jamie had captioned his post, “Cameron I hope you aren’t mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT. @CameronDiaz and I are BACK IN ACTION – our new movie with @NetflixFilm Production starting later this year!!”

Although little is known about the plot of the action comedy Back in Action, the new movie will be directed by Horrible Bosses filmmaker Seth Gordon from a script he penned with Neighbors’ screenwriter Brendan O’Brien. Cameron and Jamie are set to start production later this year.

Cameron’s last movie role also happened to be with Jamie when they starred in the remake Annie back in 2014. Two years ago, Cameron opened up about giving up acting after Annie and how it brought her “peace.” Speaking with Gwyneth Paltrow, who also has said she’s stepping away from acting for a while, Cameron described the move “a peace in my soul because I was finally taking care of myself.”

“It was so intense to work at that level and be that public and put yourself out there,” she continued. “There’s a lot of energy coming at you at all times when you’re really visible as an actor and doing press and putting yourself out there. You’re there for 12 hours a day for months on end you have no time for anything else.

“I realized I handed off parts of my life to all these other people,” Cameron added. “I had to basically take it back and take responsibility for my own life.”

Fans obviously can’t wait to see Cameron’s return to Tinseltown! HollywoodLife will keep you posted on all the exciting news of the actress’ big comeback! Stay tuned!