Jamie Foxx’s Health: All About His Medical Incident That Has Kept Him Hospitalized For Weeks

Jamie Foxx is an actor, comedian, and singer who has been in the hospital since April 11, 2023

As of April 24, 2023, it is not known why he was hospitalized

Jamie is reportedly ‘awake’ and ‘alert’, and his health continues to improve

Jamie Foxx, 55, was admitted to the emergency room on April 11, 2023 due to an unknown illness, his daughter revealed on April 12. “From the Foxx family: We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” Corinne Foxx‘s April 12 Instagram post said. “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time. Much love, the Foxx family.”

Following his health scare, fans have gotten a few updates (including from his pal, Nick Cannon!) on how he’s doing, but have not yet heard from Jamie himself. In fact, the Academy Award winner has not posted on Instagram since April 6. Read on to learn everything there is to know about Jamie’s medical condition and his health.

What Happened To Jamie Fox?

As of April 24, 2023, Jamie Foxx is still in a Georgia hospital due to an undisclosed medical emergency, as his daughter explained. It is known that he experienced the medical issue while he was in The Peach State filming his upcoming movie, Back in Action, but was not on set, per CNN. “They are running tests and still trying to figure out what exactly happened,” a person close to the Just Mercy star shared with the outlet on April 14.

The film co-stars Cameron Diaz, 50, and it’s her first since she retired from acting in 2014. She was filming after Jamie’s issue, and it’s not clear if he had any scenes left to film before he was hospitalized.

Jamie’s longtime pal, Kerry Washington, sent him love after she learned of his unexpected hospitalization by sharing a throwback Instagram pic of the pair. “@iamjamiefoxxappreciation post. Sending you all the love and prayers my movie huzbin,” the 46-year-old actress captioned the post. Kerry played Jamie’s on-screen wife in 2004’s Ray, and 2012’s Django Unchained.

How Long Has Jamie Foxx Been Sick?

As of this writing, it’s not clear when Jamie began showing symptoms that relate to his sickness. He became ill enough to enter the hospital on April 11, but his daughter noted that he began recovering the following day. A few days before the new report, a person close to the situation confirmed that Jamie’s health was continuing to improve. “He is healing,” a person close to the star claimed to Entertainment Tonight on April 18. “He feels the love from everyone.”

How Is Jamie Foxx Doing Today?

Although he remains hospitalized, Jamie is continuing to improve, according to Nick Cannon. The 42-year-old actor and host revealed he’s “doing so much better” in an April 23 chat with Entertainment Tonight. “Man, I’m praying. You see, I posted on Instagram. I literally have been saying prayers out loud. Words of affirmation for my big brother,” he began when Jamie was mentioned. He continued, “I know he’s doing so much better because I’m actually about to do something special for him, and doing him a favor.”

Nick said he cannot divulge what that special favor may be, but confirmed he got instruction from Jamie himself. “I was reluctant to go all the way there, and even talk about it, but he gave me the blessing, so it’s a beautiful thing,” he explained. “He’s awake. They say he’s alert, so, we love it.”