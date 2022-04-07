Eddie Murphy’s Ex-Wife Nicole Mitchell Murphy: Everything to Know About Their 13 Year Marriage & Kids

Find out everything you need to know about the comedian and his relationship with his ex-wife Nicole Mitchell Murphy.

Eddie Murphy has been a comedy icon for 40 years. He rose to fame not only through his standup comedy, but also through his many hilarious Saturday Night Live sketches and classic movies, like Trading Places, Coming to America and many more. While he has many kids and has had a number of romantic partners, Eddie has only been married once. He was with his ex-wife Nicole Mitchell Murphy for 13 years, from 1993 to 2006. Find out everything you need to know about Eddie and Nicole’s relationship here!

How did Eddie and Nicole meet?

The pair’s relationship began in 1988, when they crossed paths at the NAACP Image Awards, where Eddie was nominated for Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture, for his work in Coming To America. The pair got together at the show, according to Heavy. The couple got married five years later in the Grand Ballroom of New York City’s Plaza Hotel in March 1993.

Nicole was a model

When Eddie and Nicole met, she was working as a model. While she may have retired from modeling professionally, Nicole is still a beauty, and she still applies the things she learned as a model to her current business as selling skincare and workout products. She’s currently the founder and CEO of Y-Foy, which sells skincare cleansers and oils as well as protein powders. “As a retired model Nicole Murphy has tried it all. YFOY has taken out all the fuss and create a regimen that will give you real, long-lasting results,” the description for the skincare products says on Y-Foy’s website.

She’s also a reality star

Since her marriage with Eddie ended, Nicole has dabbled in TV quite a bit. She’s appeared on a handful of talk shows, and she’s even acted in the 2016 TV movie Just Love, but her biggest TV project to date was the reality show Hollywood Exes. She starred in all three seasons of the show alongside Mayte Garcia (Prince’s ex), Jessica Canseco (Jose Caseco‘s ex), Sheree Zampino (Will Smith and Terrell Fletcher’s ex), and Andrea Kelly (R. Kelly’s ex). Not only was Nicole a star, but she was also an executive producer for the show’s whole run, according to IMDb.

Nicole and Eddie have five kids together

Throughout their 13 year marriage, Eddie and Nicole have had five kids: Bria, 32, Miles, 29, Shayne, 27, Zola, 22, and Bella, 20. Their kids cover a wide range of careers, including modeling and acting, taking after their mother and father. While Eddie and Nicole share five kids, the comedian actually has 10 kids in total from many of his past relationships, ranging in age from 32 to 3.

Nicole and Eddie split up in 2005

Unfortunately, Eddie and Nicole’s marriage wasn’t forever. The pair announced that they were breaking up in 2005, and the divorce was finalized the following year. Co-parenting their five kids was their prime-concern when they announced that they were separating. “The welfare of our children is our main concern and their best interest is our first priority,” the comedian said in a statement to People at the time.

Who else has Nicole dated?

After Nicole and Eddie split up, she was rumored to have a handful of relationships with a few other high profile stars. Shortly after the divorce, she was seen vacationing with Michael Jordan in Mexico in 2007, per Extra, but the NBA great’s representatives didn’t provide any further details on whether the pair were an item. Another one of Nicole’s long-running relationships came in 2007, when she started seeing former NFL star and later Good Morning America host Michael Strahan. The pair ended up splitting in 2014, per DailyMail.