Paige Butcher: Everything To Know About Eddie Murphy’s Girlfriend

Eddie Murphy has been dating Paige Butcher for 10 years.

Paige Butcher is a model and actress.

Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher have two children together.

Eddie Murphy is one of the most famous comedians of all time. From his standup career to his many beloved movies (like Coming To America and The Nutty Professor), Eddie, 61, has made audiences laugh for generations. He’s won an Emmy and even been nominated for an Oscar for his amazing performances in projects like Saturday Night Live and his role in Dreamgirls, respectively.

Throughout his career, Eddie has had a string of high-profile relationships, and he’s had 10 children with five different women. He’s been in a long-standing relationship with Paige Butcher, 43, for over a decade. Find out more about Eddie’s relationship with Paige and some of his past romances here.

Eddie has been dating Paige since 2012

Eddie and the Australian beauty have been romantically linked for over a decade. The pair were speculated to have started dating after they were spotted together in November 2012, per USA Today. While romance rumors didn’t begin until 2012, the pair are speculated to have first met when on the set of Big Momma’s House 2 in 2006. Six years after they started dating, Eddie and Paige revealed that they were engaged in 2018. Despite their long-standing relationship, Paige clearly enjoys her privacy. She opened up about not having social media in a 2013 interview with Vanity Fair. “I’m in a relationship with a celebrity, so I felt like there’s already enough of me out there. I felt like I was giving out too much information. I was giving people too much access. I like to keep as much private as possible now,” she said.

Paige is an actress and model

As she reportedly first met Eddie on a movie set, it should come as no surprise that Paige is also in the entertainment industry. Her mom was a designer and her dad was a model, and she revealed that she began modeling as a child. She said that she was around seven or eight in the aforementioned Vanity Fair interview. Aside from Big Momma’s House 2, she also had a small role in the rom-com Something’s Gotta Give, according to her IMDb. Despite her two movie roles, she has said that she doesn’t have more interest in acting roles.

Eddie and Paige have 2 children together

After four years together, Eddie and Paige welcomed their first daughter Izzy Oona, 6, in May 2016, after they first announced that the model was pregnant in November. They confirmed that their daughter was born in a statement to People. “Both mother and daughter are doing well,” the rep said.

The couple welcomed a son Max Charles Murphy, 4, in November 2018. The youngest Murphy child’s name is a tribute to Eddie’s late brother Charlie Murphy, who died at 57 in April 2017. Charlie was also an actor and comedian, just like his brother.

Eddie has been married twice before

Before he and Paige got engaged in 2018, he was married two times prior and had been in a handful of other long-term relationships. His first marriage was to Nicole Mitchell, 55, from 1993 until they split up in 2005. Their divorce was finalized the following year. Together, they had five kids: Bria, 33, Miles, 30, Shayne, 28, Zola, 23, and Bella, 20. After Nicole, he had a brief marriage to producer Tracey Edmonds, 55, in January 2008. Shortly after news that they’d tied the knot, the pair announced they were splitting up, and they revealed that they weren’t legally married, per UPI. “After much consideration and discussion, we have jointly decided that we will forgo having a legal ceremony as it is not necessary to define our relationship further,” Eddie’s rep said at the time.

He has eight children from his first marriage and other relationships

Aside from his children with Paige and Nicole, Eddie has fathered kids with three other women. His eldest son Eric, 33, was born to the comic’s girlfriend Paulette McNeely in 1989. He later had a son Christian, 32, with his girlfriend Tamra Hood in 1990. Eddie briefly dated Spice Girl Melanie Brown (also known as Mel B) in 2006, and she became pregnant with a daughter Angel Iris Murphy Brown, 15. There was some debate between the two about whether Angel was his daughter, but a paternity test proved that Eddie was her father.