Eddie Murphy’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 10 Kids From Oldest To Youngest

Learn more about Eddie Murphy’s 10 children, who the actor has had with five different women throughout his career.

Eddie Murphy, 60, has been a beloved actor and comedian since he made his debut on Saturday Night Live in 1980. Along with his lengthy and memorable career, which includes an Emmy and a Golden Globe win, Eddie has built a family to share in his success. His 10 children come from relationships he’s had with five different women, and it seems like the Delirious comedian has a strong bond with his kids.

In total, Eddie has six daughters and four sons. His children’s ages range greatly, from 3 to 32. The actor has expressed pride in all of his children. “I really got lucky with my kids. There really isn’t a bad one in the bunch, everyone turned out to be really good people,” he told People in 2016. Learn more about Eddie’s 10 children here.

Eric Murphy

Eddie’s eldest son is Eric Murphy, 32, who was born to the comedian’s girlfriend Paulette McNeely in 1989. While he’s mostly stayed out of the spotlight and kept a mostly low profile, Eric is dating Jasmin Lawrence, the daughter of another famous comedian Martin Lawrence. He’s regularly appeared on her Instagram, and on June 24, 2021, he wrote a sweet message to let her know how he feels about her. “Head over heels in LOVE with YOU,” he wrote in the caption.

Bria Murphy

Bria Murphy, 31, is Eddie’s oldest daughter. Her mother is Nicole Mitchell, whom Eddie has five children with. She is a visual artist, who regularly displays her paintings (and photos of herself painting) on her Instagram. Many of her paintings are gorgeous portraits of Black women. Besides being a painter herself, Bria is also the co-founder of the gallery ArtUs. Bria has also taken on a few movie and TV roles, most notably in The Perfect Match in 2016, where she played Mimi, according to IMDb.

Christian Murphy

Eddie had Christian Murphy, 30, with his girlfriend Tamara Hood in 1990. Even though Christian also keeps a low-profile, he has posted a few sweet family photos of the extended Murphy family to his Instagram, showing that all the half-siblings occasionally get together for the holidays.

Miles Mitchell Murphy

Eddie’s second child with Nicole, Miles Mitchell Murphy, 28, was also the first child to make the comedian a grandfather. Miles and his longtime girlfriend Carly Olivia welcomed their little girl Evie Isla into the world on July 2, 2019. When celebrating Evie’s second birthday, Carly shared a picture of the young family on Instagram. “You are our entire world Evie Isla Murphy. Mommy and daddy love you so much little honey bee,” she wrote.

Shayne Audra Murphy

Eddie and Nicole’s third child Shayne Audra Murphy, 26, was born in October 1994. While some of her siblings have followed their father’s lead into careers in acting, Shayne is rather pursuing a modeling career. She regularly shares beautiful photos of her stunning outfits on Instagram.

Zola Ivy Murphy

Zola Ivy Murphy, 21, was welcomed into the world by Eddie and Nicole on December 24, 1999. Like her sister, Zola is also seeking a career in modeling. Other than the fashion industry, Zola made her reality TV debut with her mom and some of her siblings on VH1’s Hollywood Exes.

Bella Murphy

Eddie’s youngest child with Nicole was Bella Murphy, 19, who was born in January 2002. Like her father, Bella is is trying to make her mark in Hollywood and is pursuing an acting career. Her debut role was certainly a big one. She starred alongside her father in the comedy Coming 2 America. Eddie was certainly excited to get to work with his daughter on the movie. “You know, if you have children, your child could do like a school play, and your heart will burst with pride. To look over on the set, seeing her, I had a big giant proud papa moment every day,” he told Today in February 2021.

Angel Iris Murphy Brown

After Eddie and Nicole divorced in 2006, he had a brief relationship with the Spice Girl Melanie Brown. From the fling, she had her daughter Angel Iris Murphy Brown, 14, in 2007. When Mel B first had Angel, the couple had some debate, where Eddie said that he needed a DNA test to prove that the little girl was his, according to People in June 2007. Despite some challenges early on, it sounds like Eddie and Angel get along great, where a source close to the family said he was an “amazing father” to People in 2018. ” She texts Eddie and is on the phone with him all the time. She loves her dad,” the source said.

Izzy Oona Murphy

Eddie has been dating model Paige Butcher since 2012. The couple has been engaged since 2018. The pair had a daughter together in May 2016, named Izzy Oona Murphy, 5. Izzy has appeared sitting on her father’s lap in a few of his family Christmas photos, like the ones that Christian has posted on Instagram.

Max Charles Murphy

Eddie and Paige welcomed their youngest son Max Charles Murphy, 3, in November 2018. Max was sweetly named after Eddie’s older brother Charlie Murphy, who died in 2017, after battling leukemia. Like Eddie, Charlie was also an actor and comedian.