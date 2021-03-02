Bella Murphy: 5 Things To Know About Eddie Murphy’s Daughter, 19, & ‘Coming 2 America’ Star

Bella Murphy is following in her famous father’s footsteps. Bella stars alongside dad Eddie Murphy in ‘Coming 2 America.’ Get to know the rising star.

Coming 2 America is a family affair for Eddie Murphy. The legendary actor, 59, returns to the iconic role of Prince (now King) Akeem in the highly-anticipated Coming to America sequel, which drops March 5 on Amazon Prime Video. One of the stars of the film is none other than his own daughter, Bella Murphy.

Bella is ready to take over Hollywood just like her dad. Coming 2 America is the 19-year-old’s first major acting role. HollywoodLife has 5 key things you need to know about Bella.

1. Bella is one of Eddie Murphy’s 10 kids.

Bella is one of Eddie’s five kids with ex-wife Nicole Murphy. Bella has five half-siblings from Eddie’s past relationship with Tamara Hood and Mel B, as well as her dad’s current relationship with Paige Butcher. Eddie’s tenth child, a son, was born in 2018.

2. She makes her feature film debut in ‘Coming 2 America.’

Coming 2 America is Bella’s very first film role. She plays Omma, one of Akeem’s daughters, in the film. Bella has had her eye on acting from a very young age. “I wanted to do acting since I was in third grade. I was always asking, ‘Can I be in this one?’ But we have a rule in our house where we’re not allowed to work in this industry until we’re 18,” she told Ellen DeGeneres in a March 2 interview.

3. She had to audition for ‘Coming 2 America.’

Even though she is Eddie’s daughter, Bella still had to fight for her role in Coming 2 America just like everyone else. “She had to audition for Craig Brewer, who directed the movie,” Eddie told Good Morning America in Feb. 2021. “I wasn’t musclin’ my kid into the movie. She had to really be able to — you know, to deliver. Otherwise, she wouldn’t have gotten the role.”

4. Bella is a fan of Leonardo DiCaprio.

Bella recalled a time her famous dad had a party at his house and Leonardo DiCaprio showed up. Bella admitted on Ellen that she started “freaking out” when she saw him. Eddie added that all of his daughters love Leo. Bella said she “lingered around him [Leo] all night like a weirdo and stared at him.” Bella gushed that Leonardo was “such a nice person.”

5. She’s on Instagram!

While Eddie does not have any social media, Bella does have an Instagram account. She recently a photo of her very first magazine cover. She rocks the cover of Essence with her dad. “THIS IS INSANE!” she captioned her post. Bella has also shared countless gorgeous selfies and behind-the-scenes photos.