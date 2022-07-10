Eddie Murphy Beams As Daughter Bria, 32, Weds Michael Xavier In Beverly Hills: Photos

Eddie Murphy, 61, looked like a proud dad in new photos from his 32-year-old daughter Bria‘s epic wedding in Beverly Hills, CA on July 9. The gorgeous bride exchanged vows with her love Michael Xavier after the actor walked her down the aisle and gave her away in a classic suit and white tie. Her mother, Nicole Murphy, was also in attendance and looked incredible in a long dark red gown.

Bria wore an lace off-the-shoulder wedding gown designed by Netta BenShabu and had her long hair pulled back with some curled strands hanging down on the sides of her face. She also wore a pretty necklace and dangling earrings while her new husband wore a Knot Standard tuxedo styled by Dion Lattimore. The ceremony took place outside in a gorgeous location surrounded by a large amount of pretty white flowers and everyone looked thrilled to be a part of the memorable event.

Bria and Michael’s wedding photos, which included family and other wedding party guests, were released seven months after the new wife first announced her engagement to Michael on Instagram. She shared beautiful engagement photos of her and the groom-to-be at the time and they showed off her eye-catching engagement ring. “My heart, my best friend, my forever. I love you, always. 💍,” she wrote in the caption.

Bria is one of Eddie’s 10 children. He is also the father of Eric, 33, Christian, 31, Miles, 29, Shayne, 27, Zola, 22, Bella, 20, Angel Iris, 15, Izzy Oona, 6, and 3½-year-old Max Charles. Although he tends to be private about his personal life for the most part, he did attend an art show held by Bria in Los Angeles in 2020 and reportedly made a speech about her that referred to her as a “good kid.” He also spoke to reporters.

“I’m glad that people get to see how talented she is,” he said. “We’ve known for years how talented she is. It’s exciting to see her stuff up on the walls… I’m having all of those proud parent feelings. I really got lucky with my kids. There really isn’t a bad one in the bunch, everyone turned out to be really good people.”